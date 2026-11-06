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Injured Saka will be out for weeks, says Arteta

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Nov 6 - Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will be out for a few more weeks after picking up a quadriceps injury during last month's Champions League draw at Bayern Munich, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

• Saka, 25, will miss England's Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain this month as he continues his recovery

• "We're talking about weeks. Let's see, after the international break he'll start hitting the pitch... but unfortunately he's going to be out for a while," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's league clash with Hull City

• Arteta said he did not want to put too much pressure on Arsenal's fitness staff

• Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa was feeling better after leaving the field with knee discomfort during Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League win at Slavia Prague, Arteta added

• Arteta's side lead the Premier League with 24 points from nine matches, and sit third in the Champions League table, two points below Paris St Germain and Real Madrid REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.