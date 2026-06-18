Straitstimes.com header logo

Injured Neymar not travelling with Brazil squad for Haiti match

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Brazil Training - Columbia Park Training Facility, Morristown, New Jersey, U.S. - June 17, 2026 Brazil's Neymar Jr. during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Caean Couto

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Brazil Training - Columbia Park Training Facility, Morristown, New Jersey, U.S. - June 17, 2026 Brazil's Neymar Jr. during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Caean Couto

REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

MIAMI, June 18 - Brazil forward Neymar will not travel with the squad for their second World Cup group game against Haiti in Philadelphia on Friday as he continues to recover from a calf injury, the Brazilian football association said.

"He will remain in New Jersey to make the most of the final stage of his recovery, making use of the excellent facilities at The Ridge hotel and the Columbia Park training centre," they said in a statement on Thursday.

The 34-year-old was seen doing drills with the squad after warming up separately in boots and with the ball in a training session on Wednesday.

He had been limited to indoor work at the team's training centre with physiotherapists and fitness coaches, with Brazil being cautious about his return to action.

Neymar injured his right calf during Santos' 3-0 defeat by Coritiba last month, the latest in a long run of injuries and physical setbacks for the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward, who has not played for Brazil in almost three years.

Brazil have one point after opening their World Cup campaign with a draw against Morocco while Haiti are bottom of the group after losing to Scotland. REUTERS

See more on

World Cup

Brazil

Neymar

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.