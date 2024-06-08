Injured Milik out of Poland's Euro 2024 squad

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Poland v Ukraine - National Stadium, Warsaw, Poland - June 7, 2024 Poland's Arkadiusz Milik during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Poland v Ukraine - National Stadium, Warsaw, Poland - June 7, 2024 Poland's Arkadiusz Milik embrace coach Michal Probierz as he walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Poland v Ukraine - National Stadium, Warsaw, Poland - June 7, 2024 Poland coach Michal Probierz reacts REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Updated
Jun 08, 2024, 07:03 AM
Published
Jun 08, 2024, 07:02 AM

Arkadiusz Milik was not included in Poland's squad for Euro 2024 which manager Michal Probierz announced after the 3-1 win over Ukraine on Friday, in which the Juventus striker went off injured.

Milik went down with a knee injury in the second minute of the game, and was assisted off the pitch by medical staff. The manager confirmed afterwards that his Euro chances were over.

It is a repeat of the last Euros, when Milik was injured in Olympique de Marseille's final match of the season in 2021, and was ruled out of Poland's squad. Kacper Urbanski, who replaced Milik against Ukraine to make his debut, is in the squad for the tournament in Germany.

Poland have a final warm-up game against Turkey on Monday. At the Euros they will take on France, the Netherlands and Austria in Group D.

Poland squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Marcin Bulka (Nice)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Empoli), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserlsuatern), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan), Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli)

Midfielders: Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Piotr Zielenski (Napoli), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce), Jakub Moder (Brighton), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Nicola Zalewksi (Roma), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United), Michal Skoras (Club Brugge), Jakub Piotrowksi (Ludogorets Razgrad), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Kacper Urbanski (Bologna)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Karol Swiderksi (Verona), Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir), Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor). REUTERS

