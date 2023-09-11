Injured Mancini, Politano out of Italy squad for Ukraine qualifier

Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Italy Training - FIGC Coverciano Technical Centre, Coverciano, Italy - September 4, 2023 Italy coach Luciano Spalletti and Gianluca Mancini during training REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Sassuolo - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - August 27, 2023 Napoli's Matteo Politano in action with U.S. Sassuolo's Matias Vina REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo
Gianluca Mancini and Matteo Politano have been ruled of Italy's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Tuesday, with coach Luciano Spalletti adding winger Riccardo Orsolini to the squad as cover, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said.

Roma defender Mancini (thigh) and Napoli forward Politano (calf) picked up injuries during their 1-1 draw against North Macedonia on Saturday.

Forward Federico Chiesa and midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini were also sidelined due to injury last week.

"Spalletti, given the medical diagnoses, has decided to release the players back to their clubs as part of the mutually collaborative relationship between the national side and Italian clubs," FIGC said in a statement on Sunday.

Italy are third in Group C with four points from three matches and are nine points behind leaders England, who have played two more games.

The Italians host second-placed Ukraine in Milan on Tuesday. REUTERS

