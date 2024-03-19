Injured Griezmann's record run over as he pulls out of France friendlies

France will be without Antoine Griezmann for this month's friendlies against Germany and Chile after the forward suffered an ankle injury, the national team said on Monday, ending his world record run of 84 straight games for his country.

The 32-year-old Atletico Madrid player, France's fourth-highest scorer with 44 goals in 127 appearances, will be replaced by midfielder Matteo Guendouzi following his withdrawal from the 23-man squad.

Guendouzi, 24, plays for Serie A club Lazio, on loan from Olympique de Marseille, and has been capped seven times for France.

France host Germany at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday, followed by Chile at Stade Velodrome on March 26. REUTERS

