Injured De Jong named in preliminary Dutch squad for Euro 2024

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has named injured Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in a 30-man preliminary squad for the European Championship in Germany, and also included former captain Georginio Wijnaldum.

De Jong has not played for Barcelona in almost a month due to an ankle injury but will be given time to prove his fitness, while Saudi Arabia-based Wijnaldum, 33, made a return to the national team in March following a nine-month absence.

Lead forward Memphis Depay, who has been restricted to four appearances for the side since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to persistent injuries, is another who has been included by Koeman.

The Liverpool trio of defender Virgil van Dijk, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and striker Cody Gakpo have all also got the nod. Gravenberch has not played for the national team in over a year.

Winger Noa Lang, full-back Jurrien Timber, defensive midfielder Mats Wieffer and striker Joshua Zirkzee are all missing from the list, which will be cut to the required 26 players when Koeman announces his final squad on May 29.

The Netherlands have warm-up matches against Canada (June 6) and Iceland (June 10) before they open their Euro 2024 campaign against Poland in Hamburg on June 16. They also have France and Austria in their Group D at the finals.

Provisional Netherlands squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona FC), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim). REUTERS