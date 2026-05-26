Injured Canadian captain Davies named to World Cup training camp roster

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May 25 - Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, who suffered an injured hamstring during the Champions League semi-final, was among the 32 players named to Canada's final training camp roster ahead of this year's World Cup, Canada Soccer said on Monday.

The group of players will train in Charlotte, North Carolina all week before Canada announce their official World Cup roster at 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT) on Friday.

"These are the final days before we announce the squad that will represent Canada at a home World Cup, and the excitement in this group is real," Canada head coach Jesse Marsch said in a statement.

"We feel the momentum building across our country and we are calm, focused, and ready for this moment."

Davies's injury woes have been mounting this season and he has already missed friendlies against Iceland and Tunisia in March due to a hamstring strain.

His latest setback came during the Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris St Germain nearly three weeks ago.

Canada Soccer said players will report to camp in line with communications with their respective clubs and medical staffs, with player fitness as the priority, whether reporting in Charlotte or thereafter.

Following the training camp, Canada will head to Edmonton to host Uzbekistan in a June 1 friendly before facing Ireland in Montreal on June 5 ahead of the World Cup.

Canada open their World Cup on June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto followed by games in Vancouver against Qatar (June 18) and Switzerland (June 24). REUTERS