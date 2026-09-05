Infantino to attend Under-20 Women’s World Cup opener in Poland

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FIFA president Gianni Infantino attends the closing ceremony of the Esports World Cup at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Aug 23.

KATOWICE, Poland – FIFA President Gianni Infantino will attend the opening match of the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Katowice on Sept 5, the first tournament organised by world soccer’s ruling body since his abandoned proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup.

The Swiss administrator called off the plan, which valued the commercial rights of the World Cup and other FIFA tournaments at US$20 billion (S$25 billion), in late July in the face of a fierce backlash from regional governing bodies including Europe’s UEFA and major stakeholders in the sport.

A spokesperson for the Polish Football Association confirmed that the embattled Infantino would be at the opening game. Some 15,000 people are expected to attend the first two matches on Sept 5.

The event is an important development tournament in the women’s game, with many of the players hoping to feature at the senior Women’s World Cup in Brazil in 2027.

Poland face Argentina and Mexico play Benin in Katowice on the opening day. REUTERS