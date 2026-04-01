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Infantino promises FIFA backing for Iran to play at World Cup

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Soccer Football - International Friendly - Costa Rica v Iran - Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkey - March 31, 2026 FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the match REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

FIFA president Gianni Infantino pledged his support for the Iranian team but steered clear of the wider issues surrounding the dispute.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino threw his support behind Iran's World Cup preparations on March 31, attending their 5-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in Turkey even as their tournament participation is in limbo due to Middle East tensions.

Infantino's surprise appearance came as Iran continues pushing to relocate the team's World Cup matches from the US to Mexico, citing the American military involvement alongside Israel in strikes that sparked the current regional war.

Iran's federation said earlier in March they were in discussions with FIFA about the venue switch, while Iran's Sports Ministry has banned national and club sports teams from travelling to countries it considers hostile until further notice.

FIFA, however, has maintained it is looking forward to all participating teams "competing as per the match schedule" announced in December.

"I am very pleased that the Iran national team is currently holding its training camp... We have only one plan for this team. Iran has qualified for the World Cup and will play in the tournament," Infantino was quoted as saying by Iranian media at the match in Antalya.

"Personally, I will do whatever I can to make sure everything is in order."

Iran, who dominated the Asian qualifying rounds to book their place at the tournament in March 2025, are scheduled to play all three Group G matches on American soil – two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle – against Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

Infantino pledges support to Iran team

Speaking directly to the Iranian team, Infantino pledged his support but steered clear of the wider issues surrounding the dispute, saying they were "not pursuing politics".

US President Donald Trump said earlier in March that while Iran's national team were welcome to play in the US, it might not be appropriate for their "life and safety".

"From now until the World Cup, I will do whatever I can to support the Iran national team," Infantino said.

"If you want to organise a training camp or if there is any matter related to activities outside the country, whatever it is, I will help.

"Whenever you want, please stay in contact. I am at your service and will help with anything you need." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.