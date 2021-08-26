Infantino calls on clubs to release players

LONDON • The English Premier League and Spanish LaLiga should release players for next month's World Cup qualifiers to "preserve and protect sporting integrity", Fifa president Gianni Infantino said yesterday.

The top-flight leagues in England and Spain had on Tuesday backed clubs refusing to make players available for qualifiers in countries where the players would have to quarantine on their return, particularly South America.

With World Cup qualifiers also in Africa, Asia, the Concacaf region and Europe, the clubs are on a potential collision course with Fifa.

Premier League sides will be particularly hard hit by Fifa's decision to extend a mandatory release period from nine to 11 days, to enable triple-headers to take place in South America. England's coronavirus rules require players to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in the country, which means they could potentially miss two matches on their return. No exemption has been granted by the British government for footballers.

The Premier League said nearly 60 players were set to travel to 26 countries on Britain's "red list", while LaLiga said 25 players from 13 different clubs are affected with more to follow when Ecuador and Venezuela announce their squads.

The European Club Association (ECA) said Fifa had taken decisions unilaterally.

"ECA has firmly expressed its objection to Fifa's decision and has urged Fifa to review its position," it said. "ECA will not accept that Fifa abuses its regulatory function in order to place its commercial interests and those of its member associations above the physical well-being of players and legitimate sporting interests of clubs."

But yesterday, Infantino called on "every member association, every league, and every club, to do what is both right and fair for the global game".

"Many of the best players in the world compete in leagues in England and Spain, and we believe these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world."

He said he had written to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for support. "I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government for the final stages of the Euro 2020 be implemented for the upcoming international matches," he added.

Among the players affected are Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Fabinho (Brazil), as well as Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus (Brazil).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS