Infantino backs Super League: Tebas

MADRID • La Liga chief Javier Tebas has accused Fifa president Gianni Infantino of supporting the launch of a breakaway European Super League despite world football's governing body being officially opposed to any proposed project.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Spaniard called on the Swiss-Italian to deny he is in favour of controversial plans to form a breakaway competition that would transform the landscape of European football.

Tebas claims Infantino has been "working on" and "encouraging" its formation and said Fifa's president could even be given a role with the league once it is set up.

When contacted by AFP, Fifa referred to its statement on Jan 21, which was signed by Infantino and said "such a competition would not be recognised by either Fifa or the respective confederation".

Fifa added that any club or player participating would be banned from competitions organised by Fifa, such as the World Cup, although it is unclear if such a move would be legal. Yet Tebas believes Infantino is in favour of a Super League and has even been helping clubs to organise it.

"Fifa as an institution have been very clear but Infantino is not Fifa the institution, he is the president and he should clarify his position," Tebas said in an interview with AFP and British tabloid The Sun.

"It is obvious that he has been involved in the meetings. He has been working on it and even been encouraging them to set it up. He is not against it. He thought the project was good."

When asked why Infantino would support a European Super League, Tebas said: "Maybe he has a position in this future Super League he is going to take up. Otherwise, I wouldn't understand it."

Documents with details of the Super League, first reported last month by British newspaper The Times, proposed a 20-club tournament with 15 permanent members.

They would include the Premier League's "Big Six", as well as Real Madrid and Barcelona, with those clubs guaranteed billions of euros in revenue.

Tebas feels the documents show Infantino was involved in talks as the "W01" code name used refers to him. "If he comes out and says it's not true and can prove it, I will apologise," said the head of the Spanish league, one of the most vocal opponents of the Super League project.

The loss of income from the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated talks, after Real and Barca each posted total debts of around €1 billion (S$1.61 billion).

