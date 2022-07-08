'Incredible' turnout fires England to winning start

LONDON • The women's European Championship got under way with pre-game fireworks for a tournament record crowd, but there was little sparkle from hosts England as they laboured to a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The crowd of 68,871 was the largest for a European Championship game, beating the previous best of 41,301 from the Euro 2013 final in Sweden, and the enthusiasm of the heavily youthful and noisy supporters fired England to a lively start in Group A.

Beth Mead grabbed the decisive goal in the 16th minute for the Lionesses - dinking the ball over Austria goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger after being picked out by Fran Kirby.

Although defender Carina Wenninger valiantly attempted to clear off the line, with her effort striking the bar and flying away from goal, the ball was ruled to have already crossed the line.

It was Mead's 15th goal in as many games for her country since the start of last year. But Sarina Wiegman's team failed to press home their advantage as they struggled to create clear-cut chances and lacked sharpness in attack.

The Dutch coach made a triple substitution in the 64th minute in an attempt to shake things up, but Austria, on the back foot for much of the game, came close to a leveller in the 78th minute through Barbara Dunst.

Despite a sub-par performance, Wiegman was still thrilled by the reception, saying: "It was incredible, (there are) no more words. It is unbelievable, from where we've come from, to be playing here at Old Trafford in front of 70,000. I hope they keep coming and they will because we've sold out stadiums."

Home advantage is just one of the reasons England are considered among the favourites to win their first ever major tournament in the women's game.

Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to victory at Euro 2017, is now unbeaten in 15 games since taking charge in September and she is confident her players will get better as the tournament progresses.

"It was the first game of the tournament," she said. "It's so important to win the game to have a good start. I think we showed different phases in this game, some good and some not-so-good."

Mead was more effusive after lapping up the crowd's singing at the end of the game.

"Beyond words. What an amazing night to start the tournament with a win. I'm really happy to get a goal for the team," the forward said.

England face Norway next in Brighton on Monday in what is expected to be their toughest test of the group stage.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS