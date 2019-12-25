Inconsistency expected: Ole

LONDON • Manchester United had an opportunity on Sunday to record successive Premier League away wins for the first time this season, only to put in an insipid performance at Watford which saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end after a 2-0 loss.

Their inconsistency has been magnified by their record in high-stake games. In five league games against the "Big Six" clubs this season, United are unbeaten with three wins and two draws yet, they have taken just 14 points from 13 matches from the rest.

The Red Devils have also won only one of their past 17 top-flight games when enjoying the majority of possession, resulting in their lowest points tally (25) at Christmas for 30 years.

Ahead of tomorrow's home league clash with Newcastle, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that there would be more dips, but he would continue to stay true to the attacking ethos instilled by former managers Matt Busby and Alex Ferguson.

The United boss said: "We need to be better with controlling and dominating games, but that will come with experience.

"We have the youngest team in the league and, in one way, that is fantastic, but in another way, that comes with inconsistency.

"It is United's style to be attacking and we need to win the games in the way that Sir Alex's teams did, and the way the Busby Babes did.

"We want to win that way. It is not always going to happen but that is what we have to strive for, to win in the right style.

"We have a responsibility and a duty to everyone who wants to come and watch us."

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

TOMORROW Tottenham v Brighton

Ch102 & Ch227, 8.30pm Bournemouth v Arsenal

Ch102 & Ch227, 11pm Chelsea v Southampton

Ch103 & Ch228, 10.50pm Everton v Burnley

Ch104 & Ch229, 10.50pm Crystal Palace v West Ham

Ch105 & Ch230, 10.50pm Aston Villa v Norwich

Ch106 & Ch231, 10.50pm Sheffield United v Watford

Ch107 & Ch232, 10.50pm. Man United v Newcastle

Ch102 & Ch227, Friday, 1.30am Leicester v Liverpool

Ch102 & Ch227, Friday, 4am FRIDAY Wolves v Man City

Ch102 & Ch227, Saturday, 3.45am All on Singtel TV & StarHub

But given that they have been blowing hot and cold, their opponents tomorrow will be keen to target their soft underbelly and complete the double-header, having won 1-0 at St James' Park in October.

A win at Old Trafford would be Newcastle's first since December 2013 and after a rocky start, Steve Bruce is winning over the Tyneside faithful.

The Magpies had been tipped as relegation candidates, but they have defied pre-season predictions to move into ninth in the table - behind United only on goal difference - and midfielder Isaac Hayden feels Bruce's passion has rubbed off on the squad.

He told local daily the Northern Echo: "He's got energy and a real love for this club. You can see it is his dream job and credit to him for what he has done.

"Not so long ago, he was getting a lot of stick, but he has come out and has got a team working hard for him and getting results.

"You can see that team spirit he has given us out there on the pitch. Boxing Day will be a very proud day for him when he heads back to Manchester United with Newcastle... he will want to get the three points to make it a memorable one."

Bruce, however, is not taking anything for granted on his first return to his former club as Newcastle manager.

"They are going through a transitional period that has lasted longer than anyone would've thought, following Sir Alex," he said.

"Make no mistake, they will be pushing in the right way again. It's just a matter of time."

MAN UNITED V NEWCASTLE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Friday, 1.30am