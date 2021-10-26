Incident-filled derby day in Serie A, Ligue 1

MILAN • Juventus snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw at champions Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday after Paulo Dybala scored a penalty following a video assistant referee (VAR) intervention.

Massimiliano Allegri's side travelled to the San Siro in fine form, having won their previous six games in all competitions, but soon fell behind as Edin Dzeko fired home after Hakan Calhanoglu's shot had hit the post in the 17th minute. The visitors piled on the pressure in the second half as they searched for an equaliser, but looked set to be frustrated after failing to create any clear-cut chances.

However, Juve were handed a lifeline following a VAR review of a tackle from Denzel Dumfries on Alex Sandro, leading to the referee to point to the spot. Dybala grabbed the opportunity to fire in the equaliser in the 89th minute.

Inter were furious with the decision - coach Simone Inzaghi was sent off for his protestations - as they had to settle for a draw that left them third in the standings on 18 points, while Juve climbed to sixth, a further three points adrift.

"It's a very important point. We are Juventus, we play to win, but today, we faced a team that plays good football," Dybala told streaming service DAZN. "I think that after so many years here, my time has come."

Having failed to win any of their opening four league fixtures for the first time in 60 years this term, Juve have continued their turnaround under Allegri, who returned in the summer after a two-year sabbatical from football.

But Inzaghi felt the equaliser was unjustified, telling DAZN: "It was the only way we could concede a goal, it is disappointing. I admit my protests was not a good image to portray, but I felt in that moment, it was not a VAR incident."

In Marseille, Lionel Messi was kept quiet as 10-man Paris Saint-Germain settled for a 0-0 Ligue 1 draw against their bitter rivals on Sunday. The meeting of French football's biggest rivals was briefly held up on more than one occasion as objects were thrown from the stands when PSG players went to take corner kicks.

There was another interruption in the second half when a young man invaded the pitch and approached Messi before being escorted off by security.

It was that sort of night for PSG, who could not get into their stride and were reduced to 10 men when Achraf Hakimi was sent off in the second half following a VAR review for a last-man challenge on Cengiz Under just outside the box.

However, the leaders will still be contented with the draw, which gave them a seven-point cushion over Lens (21).

