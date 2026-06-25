Inaugural U-15 World Cup and Festival may mark Russian return to FIFA events

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June 25 - A Russian team may be allowed to participate at a FIFA event for the first time since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine after soccer's global authority said its inaugural U-15 World Cup and Festival, set to be held in Azerbaijan in October, is open to all FIFA member associations.

FIFA banned Russia from international soccer in February 2022 after it invaded Ukraine, but it lifted the suspension from the country's U-17 boys and girls' teams the next year.

However, Russian teams have remained absent from U-17 tournaments organised by FIFA and UEFA as several European countries including Ukraine and England continue to boycott Russia over its ongoing invasion of its neighbour.

"The first edition will be open to boys’ teams from all FIFA member Associations, the second instalment in 2027 will feature girls’ teams only," FIFA said on Wednesday about the U-15 World Cup and Festival.

"From 2028 onwards, all member associations will be invited to participate with both their boys’ and girls’ U-15 teams in two separate competitions."

The U-15 event will kick off on October 22 and conclude nine days later. REUTERS