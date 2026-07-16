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The defeat meant England squandered another opportunity to win only its second World Cup and emulate the heroes of 1966, now fully six decades ago.

LONDON - England fans were left crestfallen after the team again failed to reach a World Cup final, with expectant hordes glued to TV screens nationwide despondent after the semi-final on July 15 loss to bitter rivals Argentina.

“I wanted to hope, but hope, it’s fleeting in the end,” Sean Bannon, 33, told AFP, standing bewildered outside a north London pub where he had just seen England go from leading by a goal to losing 2-1 after Argentina staged a late comeback.

Dozens of other fans had watched through windows from the street as the packed-out venue, like others across the capital, reached full capacity.

“There’s a bit of bitterness there, but we’ve seen (defeat) before, so you know to expect it... Back to square one, I suppose,” added Bannon as he disappeared into the night.

Elsewhere in the nightlife hotspot Camden Town, people quietly streamed out of other pubs and bars, after a topsy-turvy game that ended with England’s defeat.

It meant the country lost the chance to avenge their 2024 European Championship loss to Spain, who will now play Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final.

It also meant England had squandered another opportunity to win only its second World Cup and emulate the heroes of 1966, now fully six decades ago. The team lost its last World Cup semi-final in 2018 to Croatia.

“I’m really sad and really upset,” said 21-year-old student Jemima, decked out in an England shirt. “I had more faith... and it was going a good way!”

Fans have spent the tournament held in North America belting out The Beatles’ hit “Hey Jude” – in honour of star player Jude Bellingham – and the “Three Lions” anthem, with its famous “It’s coming home”, but they fell silent after the game.

One woman could be seen kicking an orange plastic traffic cone down one Camden street in frustration as the post-match mood soured.

‘Historically charged’

For younger fans, it was their first experience of playing Argentina, with the last competitive match in a legendary footballing rivalry at the 2002 World Cup, when England prevailed 1-0.

Camden tech worker Tom Denison, 31, was one of 300 people who packed into the Edinboro Castle pub to watch on an outdoor screen, and was among those who could not remember seeing the fixture before.

“We all know this is the first time England’s playing (Lionel) Messi, and Messi is playing England. It was the showdown that we were all waiting for! It’s epic,” he said.

“Obviously, it’s historically charged, should we say?” he noted, referring to Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal in a classic 1986 World Cup encounter and the lingering sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands.

Known in Spanish as the Malvinas, the two countries fought a 1982 war over the islands in the South Atlantic Ocean which ended with 649 Argentines and 255 Britons dead.

Across town in the British capital, hundreds of Argentina fans gathered at The Lighthouse Theatre, in the south London district Camberwell, to watch the game together.

Many sporting the South American nation’s flag, they banged drums and incessantly chanted as they saw their team come from behind to seal victory.

Back in Camden with the England fans, 25-year-old local Emily Dolling was predicting “tomorrow’s going to be depression as hell” as her friend Sadie Nencini tried to stay positive.

“We’ve had a decent run so I think people will be proud regardless,” Nencini, 26, told AFP. “They have definitely done well.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “gutted” but posted on social media that “this England team has given it their all”.

“The passion and energy they’ve shown representing the badge has made us all proud,” Starmer added.

Meanwhile, a message posted on the royal family’s X account sent “commiserations” to the team. “While you Three Lions may be licking your wounds today, you remain the pride of a nation – and will rise again.” AFP