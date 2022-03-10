In-form Barcelona on the right path, says Xavi

PARIS • Barcelona, led by their rejuvenated striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Europa League specialists Sevilla are preparing to spearhead Spain's challenge in the last 16 of the competition today.

Sevilla host English Premier League side West Ham United in the first leg while Barcelona take on Turkish club Galatasaray at the Nou Camp, in two of the most attractive ties of the round.

Five-time European champions Barcelona are still adjusting to the unfamiliar surroundings of the continent's secondary club competition after crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time since 2000-01.

They face Galatasaray on the back of their best run of the season after four victories in a row, including an impressive 4-2 win away to Napoli in the previous round.

They sit third in the Spanish La Liga and have not lost in the league since December, boosted by a busy January transfer window, in which they signed Aubameyang from Arsenal as well as Ferran Torres and Adama Traore.

Aubameyang and Torres have scored seven goals between them in Barca's last five games.

"We have four wins in a row and this hasn't happened for a long time," said coach Xavi Hernandez. "The players believe in what we are doing. We are on the right path."

The Europa League is still Barcelona's only realistic hope of winning a trophy this season and there remains a defensive fragility that will offer opponents encouragement.

But Barca will be heavy favourites against a Galatasaray side who have struggled recently, winning only twice in their last nine league matches.

Sevilla, who have won the Europa League four times in the last eight seasons, will face a West Ham side who are battling for a trophy.

The Hammers' chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League are slipping away, with Arsenal now firm favourites to secure the final Champions League spot.

West Ham's Mark Noble said his team's fighting performance in the 1-0 loss to Liverpool last Saturday would restore belief after a rocky patch in which they were also knocked out of the FA Cup.

"That performance will give us a lot of belief and hopefully we can take that into the Europa League now," the Hammers captain said.

"It's exciting and hopefully we can perform like that because Sevilla are a top team and we are going to need to perform well."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

