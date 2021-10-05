In 50 years, fans will remember Mo's goal

LONDON • Two moments of magic from Mohamed Salah ensured Liverpool remain the only unbeaten side left in the English Premier League this season after an enthralling 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

For 45 minutes, the collective brilliance shown by the defending champions threatened to blow the Reds away and inflict a first league defeat at Anfield in front of supporters since April 2017.

Burnley ended their 68-game unbeaten top-flight run in January but that game was played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But for all the beautiful football put together by Pep Guardiola's array of creative midfielders, City cannot call on a clinical finisher in the same league as Salah, having failed to replace Sergio Aguero in the summer.

The Egypt forward showed the other side to his game in creating Liverpool's opening goal for Sadio Mane with a perfectly-weighted pass after skipping beyond Joao Cancelo.

But it was his finish for his side's second that will live long in the memory. Cancelo was this time one of four City defenders left trailing as Salah shrugged off the attentions of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva before turning Aymeric Laporte and firing high past Ederson on his weaker right foot.

The wonder goal drew universal praise.

"Only the best players in the world score goals like this," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. "Absolutely exceptional. Because this club never forgets anything, people will still talk about this goal in 50-60 years when they remember this game."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports: "Right now, he is as sharp and as good as I've seen him. I don't see anyone playing better in the world at this moment in time. His record and his start to this season has been absolutely outstanding."

Salah has now scored in seven consecutive games and has nine in as many matches this season, evoking memories of his sensational 44-goal debut season at Anfield in 2017-18.

Liverpool will need their main man to maintain those standards if they are to take the title back from City and prevent Guardiola's men from becoming champions for the fourth time in five seasons.

7 Mohamed Salah has now scored in each of his last seven appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, equalling his longest scoring streak for the Reds (last achieved in April 2018).

11 Salah has either scored (8) or assisted (3) in eight of his nine games in all competitions this season, having a direct hand in more goals in 2021-22 than any other Premier League player.

Salah's deal is set to expire in 2023 and the 29-year-old knows his worth to Klopp's side as negotiations over a new contract drag on.

The board will have to splash out to get Salah to extend his stay - he is reportedly seeking £400,000-a-week (S$739,460), which would make him the highest-paid player in the club's history. However, on this form, he is worth it as he is spearheading their trophy hunt.

Eight days on from schooling Chelsea on their own patch, City had the hosts chasing shadows for the first half.

However, not for the first time this season, they did not have a natural striker to ram home their dominance as chances came and went for Foden and Kevin de Bruyne. Both midfielders did find their scoring boots to equalise in the second half and keep the early running for the title race tantalisingly poised.

Chelsea top the table by a point from Liverpool (15) with City, Manchester United, Everton and Brighton just one point further back after seven games.

Still, pundits Roy Keane and Carragher told Sky that City remain the "team to beat" and "all of these teams will do well to finish ahead".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE