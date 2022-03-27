Improvement the key for France in build-up to Qatar

PARIS • Olivier Giroud defied the doubters again - marking his France comeback by scoring his 47th international goal as the world champions beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in a friendly on Friday.

The AC Milan striker, who had not been called up since Les Bleus were knocked out in the last 16 of Euro 2020 last year, cancelled out Nicolas Pepe's opener to move four goals shy of Thierry Henry's France all-time scoring record before Aurelien Tchouameni wrapped up the win in Marseille.

The 35-year-old, who rarely disappointed France coach Didier Deschamps despite limited playing time when he was at Chelsea, was included in the squad following Karim Benzema's injury.

He started alongside debutant Christopher Nkunku as Kylian Mbappe sat on the bench after suffering from an ear, nose and throat infection earlier this week.

France next take on South Africa in Lille on Tuesday as they continue their build-up to the Nov 21-Dec 18 World Cup in Qatar.

"This match will help us improve ahead of the summer, and most importantly for what's coming up late this year," said Deschamps.

France got off to a shaky start and Pepe caught their defence napping, firing past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after 19 minutes.

It took them three minutes to react with Giroud heading home from a cross by Milan teammate Theo Hernandez for the equaliser.

Three minutes into added time, Tchouameni sealed the win.

In South America qualifying, already qualified Argentina routed Venezuela 3-0, prompting captain Lionel Messi to pay tribute to the home fans.

La Albiceleste are still basking in last year's Copa America triumph - their first major trophy in 28 years - and the La Bombonera stadium was rocking on Friday.

Messi said: "I didn't expect anything less of people, of the union between the Argentina public and this team. I've been happy here for a long time, since before we won the Copa America.

"People have shown they love me and I am grateful. Everything flows naturally, that makes it easier on and off the pitch."

REUTERS