Improper conduct charge for Tuchel

LONDON • Thomas Tuchel was charged on Monday by the Football Association (FA) with improper conduct for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor after Chelsea's 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues boss was unhappy with decisions before both Spurs goals during the Aug 14 clash and said after the match that "maybe it would be better" if Taylor did not referee his team's games again.

Asked if the players are worried when Taylor is in charge, Tuchel added: "Yeah, of course."

Tuchel has already been hit with a £35,000 (S$57,500) fine and a suspended one-match ban for his touchline bust-up with Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, which resulted in red cards for the pair.

The FA has now filed a charge of improper conduct against the German because his comments in the post-match press conference "imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match referee, and/or bring the game into disrepute".

"Thomas Tuchel has until Thursday, Aug 25, 2022 to provide a response," a statement read.

The Blues felt there was a foul and an offside in the build-up before midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored Tottenham's first equaliser.

Chelsea were also unhappy Taylor took no action when Spurs defender Cristian Romero pulled Marc Cucurella's hair as they waited for a corner, even though the hair grab was reviewed and dismissed by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Tuchel was incensed as the corner was taken and Tottenham managed to draw level with Harry Kane's added-time header.

Mike Dean, who was in charge of VAR for the game, later said he made a mistake in not asking Taylor to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor, which could have led to a red card for Romero for violent conduct.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE