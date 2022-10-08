Impossible to coach Haaland: Guardiola

LONDON - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Friday had a laugh at online petitions calling for Erling Haaland to be banned for being too good, saying the Norwegian had a natural scoring instinct that was impossible to teach.

The 22-year-old summer signing has scored 14 of City's 29 Premier League goals so far this season with hat-tricks in his last three home matches, leaving many, including his boss, in awe.

"What can I teach, be here or there one metre?" Guardiola said ahead of Saturday's home match against Southampton.

"He has an incredible sense as a striker of where the ball is going to finish. He goes one second before the ball arrives. He has this talent, this quality... All the time, if it's a deflection or a cross, he's there.

"How can I as a manager teach him? It's impossible. It's just complete instinct, it's natural. He did it in Norway, in Austria, Germany, he's doing it here."

With opposition defences unable to handle Haaland, rival fans resorted to whining online about his prowess in front of goal.

One petition read: "Haaland is a serious problem. He shows up out of the blue, and consistently ruins the weekends of the hardworking people of this great nation."

His teammates have taken notice, with Spain defender Aymeric Laporte ribbing him on Twitter with a screenshot of a petition.

Despite all the media attention on Haaland, the rest of City's squad have embraced the situation, leading Guardiola to hail the camaraderie in the dressing room.

"There are 15 questions about Erling at every press conference. For me it's OK. We are fortunate because the guys who are here accept it perfectly," the Catalan said.

"In other clubs there are people who would not like it. Here, people like Kevin (de Bruyne), who is an exceptional person... he's happy to have him because both know they can be better playing alongside (each other)."

City will be without John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips for the Saints clash.

REUTERS

MAN CITY V SOUTHAMPTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, 9.50pm