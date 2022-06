Billionaire-backed Lion City Sailors have been making a splash on the domestic and continental fronts since becoming the Republic's first privatised football club in 2020.

In April, the 2021 Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions beat South Korea's Daegu FC 3-0 and China's Shandong Taishan 3-2 in the AFC Champions League (ACL) group stage. This is the first time an SPL club had beaten a Korean team and registered two wins in Asia's top club competition.