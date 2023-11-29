Immobile double earns Lazio 2-0 win over Celtic

ROME - Two late goals by Lazio captain Ciro Immobile earned them a 2-0 home win over bottom side Celtic in Champions League Group E on Tuesday, putting the Italians in a strong position to reach the last 16 and ending the visitors' qualification hopes.

Second-half substitute Immobile opened the scoring for the hosts in the 82nd minute with a shot into the roof of the net from close range before doubling the advantage three minutes later with a low strike.

Lazio provisionally moved top of the group with 10 points from five games and will seal their last-16 spot if third-placed Feyenoord lose at home to Atletico Madrid, in second, later on Tuesday.

Celtic, with one point, needed a win to stay in the hunt for a top-two finish. REUTERS

