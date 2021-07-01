'Immense' but it's not over

LONDON • The path is now open for England to win their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Having dispatched Germany 2-0 in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Tuesday, the Three Lions next take on Ukraine in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Should they get past Andriy Shevchenko's men as expected, their semi-final opponents will be either Denmark or the Czech Republic, who they already defeated in the group stage and also finished ahead of them in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

English newspapers yesterday captured the mood of confidence with Gareth Southgate's men in the easier half of the draw.

"Time to Dream - Nation's joy as Three Lions end Germany hoodoo and open up road to final," declared the front page of the Daily Mirror, while the Telegraph reflected the post-lockdown vibe, writing: "Finally something to cheer about."

Even The Guardian, known for its more restrained relationship with national pride, headlined its report with "Like emerging from a dream into a strange new light".

England boss Southgate is also aware his team may not have a better chance at silverware.

Their cathartic last-16 win over the Germans at a raucous Wembley was a landmark moment after decades of misery at the hands of Die Mannschaft.

Knocked out of the 1970, 1990 and 2010 World Cups by Germany, who also beat them in the Euro 96 semi-finals, the hosts held their nerves on Tuesday in a tense clash as second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane sent the 40,000 home supporters into ecstasy.

But while England fans bellowed "Football's coming home" in celebration of the long-awaited victory, Southgate knows the memorable evening will count for little if they do not win the tournament.

"It didn't really need me to say it but when we got in the dressing room, we were talking about Saturday already," the 50-year-old said.

"It was an immense performance but at a cost, emotionally and physically, and we've got to make sure that we recover well and that mentally, we're in the right space.

"It's a dangerous moment for us. We'll have that warmth of success and the feeling around the country that we've only got to turn up to win the thing. But we know it's going to be an immense challenge from here on. I think the players know that."

Southgate's men will be further boosted by the British government's decision to increase the capacity for the semi-finals and final, which will be staged at Wembley, to 60,000, and the former Middlesbrough boss believes his team have grown from their painful experience three years ago.

Much was expected of England when they beat Sweden in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, only to lose to Croatia in extra time in the last four.

Calling it a valuable lesson, Southgate said: "They've been to the latter stages before, they know how difficult that's been, so their feet are on the ground.

"They should feel confident from the way they've played and the manner of the performance. But of course, we came to the tournament with an intention and we've not achieved that yet.

"These players keep writing history and they have got the chance again. We have only been to one European Championship semi-finals. They can do something really special."

If England are to finally end their 55-year wait for a trophy, it will be their superbly organised defence that provides the foundation.

They are only the second side in European Championship history not to concede in any of their first four games of the tournament.

The only previous time England did so at any major tournament was en route to their 1966 World Cup victory.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

QUARTER-FINALS

FRIDAY

• Switzerland v Spain

• Belgium v Italy

SATURDAY

• Czech Republic v Denmark

• Ukraine v England