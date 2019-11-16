Football: Iman 'still shaking' over TNP Dollah Kassim Award win

Youth footballer Iman Hakim Ibrahim was named the winner of this year's The New Paper Dollah Kassim Award yesterday.

The Singapore Under-18 midfielder, who plays for the Singapore Sports School (SSP), bagged the award, which is into its 10th year. He pipped five others: SSP's Ethan Henry Pinto, Amir Syafiz Rashid, Hougang United's Farhan Zulkifli, Geylang International's Azri Suhaili Azar and Jurongville Secondary School's Arsyad Basiron.

Apart from a trophy, the 17-year-old also earned himself an overseas training stint with a reputable academy, courtesy of Singapore Pools.

Previous winners trained with England's Newcastle United, French clubs Metz and St-Etienne, and Belgium's Genk.

Iman, who was also nominated last year, put in extra hours in the gym this year to make himself stronger, noted SSP coach Shahrin Shari. The 1.66m youngster, who used to be a scrawny 48kg, beefed up his physique to 58kg.

Said Shahrin: "I'm pleased to see him come so far and it's really a well-deserved win because he earned it himself with all his hard work, sacrifice and discipline."

Iman was in disbelief after receiving the award from Chin Sau Ho, Singapore Pools' director of community partnerships and communications, at a ceremony at the Football Association of Singapore's Jalan Besar headquarters. He said: "I'm still shaking, I really didn't expect to win this. To be able to stand alongside my talented teammates and other young outstanding players, that in itself was an honour.

"I really owe it to my parents, coaches and teammates for always pushing me to come this far."

The award is named after former international Dollah, who is regarded as one of the country's best footballers. Following his death at the age of 61 in 2010, TNP initiated the award, in partnership with the FAS, to honour him.

FAS technical director Joseph Palatsides, who headed the selection panel, said: "(Iman) had very good performances in the COE league with the Sports School and he also had a good tournament in the AFF (Asean) U-18 Championship in Thailand.

"He's a worthy winner and he can look forward to a training stint in Europe. This is another way the FAS, through the award, helps in the development of our young footballers. He can measure himself against quality footballers in Europe and understand what is required to make the next step."