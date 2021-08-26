I'll remain at Spurs, help them succeed: Kane

LONDON • Harry Kane announced yesterday that he would remain at Tottenham this season, ending speculation over his future with Manchester City interested in the England captain and striker.

The 28-year-old had made clear his desire to leave his boyhood club in the quest to end his wait for the first trophy of his career.

But he was warmly welcomed back by the Tottenham support as he made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Kane tweeted: "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success."

Kane is Tottenham's second-top scorer in history with 221 goals, just 45 off the record held by Jimmy Greaves.

Yet, his prolific record has not been able to end the north London club's 13-year wait for silverware - the 2018 League Cup was their last trophy.

He still has three years left on a contract signed in 2018 that left Spurs chairman Daniel Levy with the leverage to demand a fee well in excess of the £100 million (S$186 million) Premier League record City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish earlier this month.

Levy will be hoping that keeping hold of Kane can help fire Tottenham back into the Champions League next season after missing out for the past two years.

Spurs have made a bright start under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, beating City 1-0 without their star striker on the opening weekend of the season before extending their 100 per cent start in the league at Molineux.

Nuno's men will welcome Pacos de Ferreira to North London today needing to overturn a 1-0 play-off deficit to remain in the Europa Conference League.

Spurs failed to register a shot on target in last week's first leg, and that could change today with Nuno likely to hand a start to Kane.

Kane missed the trip to Portuguese side Pacos - the match was played in between the City and Wolves victories.

The likes of Pierluigi Gollini, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil could return to the team today.

Cristian Romero should also feature in the middle of defence - if he has shaken off the minor issue that kept him out of the squad on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE