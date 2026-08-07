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Ilhan Fandi to the fore again as Lions hold Indonesia for ASEAN C’ship semis spot

Lions forward Ilhan Fandi scoring the equaliser during the ASEAN Championship Group A match against Indonesia at Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 7.

SINGAPORE – The Lions delivered an uplifting birthday gift for the nation two days ahead of Singapore’s 61st National Day when they showed resilience to secure a come-from-behind 1-1 draw with Indonesia on Aug 7 to finish second in Group A and progress to the last four of the ASEAN Championship.

In the two-legged semi-finals, Singapore are likely to take on seven-time champions Thailand, who will top Group B by avoiding defeat against Myanmar on Aug 8. The Lions will play at home on Aug 15 before the away match three days later.

In the other Group A match, Vietnam beat Cambodia 3-1 to seal top spot, and will have to wait to find out their semi-final opponents following the conclusion of the Group B games on Aug 8.

In an absorbing encounter against Indonesia in front of 5,113 supporters, including about 500 away fans, at the Jalan Besar Stadium, the hosts made three changes from their 0-0 draw against Vietnam, starting Nur Adam Abdullah, Hami Syahin and Ilhan Fandi in place of Ryhan Stewart, Kyoga Nakamura and Shawal Anuar.

But it took less than two minutes for their defence to be unsettled by a long punt.

The ensuing defensive mix-up allowed Australian -born Mitchell Baker to move clear, only for Shah Shahiran to produce a last-ditch sliding block to deny the 1.96m, 19-year-old striker’s goal-bound shot.

Making two changes that included the replacement of goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata with their least-experienced custodian Cahya Supriadi, who had just four caps before the game, the visitors had a clear game plan to make use of their height advantage with crosses from wide positions and packing the six-yard box in corner situations.

Baker came close to making amends in the 29th minute as he connected with Ivar Jenner’s cross, only for Izwan Mahbud to claw the header away from the bottom corner.

Despite the hearts-in-mouth moments, Singapore were hardly sitting ducks capable of only heroic defending, and played their part in the high-tempo match with their counter-attacks as they confidently moved the ball across the pitch.

Despite the hearts-in-mouth moments, Singapore were hardly sitting ducks capable of only heroic defending, and played their part in the high-tempo match with their counter-attacks as they confidently moved the ball across the pitch. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

In a fine spell in the middle of the first half, Song Ui-young forced a save from Cahya off Lionel Tan’s cross, before Ilhan Fandi met Glenn Kweh’s delivery and saw an acrobatic effort tipped away by the Indonesia goalkeeper.

But they dug themselves into a hole by making a slow start again in the second half.

Two minutes after the restart, the Lions defence was still appealing for offside when Thom Haye hooked the ball behind them for Dony Pamungkas to cut the ball back for Ragnar Oratmangoen to scramble in the opener.

Indonesian midfielder Ragnar Oratmangoen celebrates after scoring against Singapore during the ASEAN Championship Group A match on Aug 7. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

For the first time in the tournament, Singapore had to come from behind.

And just like how they fought back against India and Hong Kong in the Asian Cup qualifiers, they pulled another rabbit out of the hat.

They first had to escape from a controversial moment in the 58th minute when they looked set for another setback as South-Korean-born Song, already on a yellow, got involved in an off-the-ball incident with Jenner .

Omani referee Al Manii Khalfan Salim initially booked both players, meaning Song received his second yellow, only to overturn the Singaporean’s booking after a six-minute video assistant referee (VAR) consultation.

Buoyed by the reprieve, the Lions found the all-important equaliser in the 66th minute. Song’s corner was not cleared and Shah’s ball into the box was not dealt with by Cahya, allowing Ilhan to prod in his third goal of the tournament.

Lions forward Ilhan Fandi celebrates after scoring the equaliser during the ASEAN Championship Group A match against Indonesia at Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 7. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

With the home fans in full voice, Gavin Lee’s men held firm for the rest of the match to claim another encouraging result, before they joined the crowd in the goosebumps-inducing renditions of the national anthem Majulah Singapura and Kit Chan’s classic Home.

Lee praised his team for emptying their tanks in the gruelling match. He added: “I’m very proud of the boys and the staff. It hasn’t been an easy journey because nobody gave us a chance to get out of this group. But we really want to give our fans another nice memory.

“So, to see us dig deep and grind out the performances and results is a very nice feeling as a coach. They controlled what they could, ignored the referee, the mistakes, the big moments and just kept going.”

On the VAR incident, Lee said: “The coaching staff discussed the different scenarios and we had to remain calm to give the team the best support they needed. The boys like Hariss (Harun) were calming each other and they were self-regulating and it made it easier.”

Refusing to blame the officiating or the goalkeeping error, Indonesia coach John Herdman felt his team dominated and did most things right.

“It’s pointless talking about the refereeing tonight, that’s only going to get me in trouble.

“Fair play to Singapore, they had great resilience, they were well-organised, but we had enough chances to win that game. We had enough possession, enough control, and sometimes just the football gods aren’t going to give you what you want.”

While they have won the ASEAN Championship four times, world No. 148 Singapore had been in the doldrums since their last triumph in 2012 and are currently ranked sixth among the South-east Asian teams.

But in the past two years, Lee and his predecessor Tsutomu Ogura have brought about a strong team spirit and a positive mentality that have seen the Lions overcome disadvantageous situations and discomfort to qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.

Since the start of the Asian Cup qualifiers in 2025, they lost just twice in 16 games, as they were beaten 3-2 by Thailand and 2-1 by China, and put up several battling displays.

Lions fans cheering outside the Jalan Besar Stadium ahead of the ASEAN Championship Group A match between Singapore and Indonesia on Aug 7. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

This latest creditable performance saw them go toe-to-toe against a 118th-ranked Indonesia side who were unable to call upon their plethora of foreign-based stars but still had more than 10 foreign-born players in their squad.

Despite missing key defender Safuwan Baharudin and striker Ikhsan Fandi, who were also not released by their clubs outside the FIFA international window, the Lions came out on top.

And now, in the ASEAN Championship, they have progressed from the group stage for only the third time in the seven most recent editions and earned the opportunity to create more milestones, such as a first final appearance in 14 years, in Lee’s first major tournament in charge as they continue their renaissance under the 35-year-old.

Defender Jacob Mahler, who epitomised the strong mentality in the team with a Man-of-the-Match showing, had members of the press in stitches when he pulled up with a cramp during the post-match press conference.

The 26-year-old said: “We have this philosophy in the team where if anything goes wrong, it’s all about the next action. So, when something bad happens, we just need to continue to move on.

“We are through to the semis, and it’s an amazing feeling. Before the tournament, we set a goal to give performances that would allow us to play eight games which means to reach the final, and now the semis is another step in the right direction.

“Seeing everyone turn up in red jerseys, chanting for us, singing the songs and the national anthem together, it gives us belief that we are winning the hearts of Singaporeans, and that’s what we want to do in every game, every window, and every competition.”