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Lion City Sailors forward Ilhan Fandi celebrates after scoring in their Asian Champions League Two Group F game against Thailand's BG Pathum United.

SINGAPORE – Making the most of his opportunities is fast becoming Ilhan Fandi’s trademark.

The 24-year-old was initially not in the Lion City Sailors’ starting line-up for their Asian Champions League Two (ACL2) match against Thai side BG Pathum United on Nov 26.

But an injury to fellow forward Lennart Thy during the warm-up at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Thailand resulted in a late starting spot for Ilhan, who took just five minutes to justify his selection.

Receiving Diogo Costa’s cut-back from the left, the Singapore international finished with aplomb against his former club, firing in the opener with his left foot as the Sailors secured a 3-0 win which helped them return to the ACL2’s knockout stage.

In front of about 50 Sailors fans among the 5,517-strong crowd, Ilhan then celebrated by mimicking detonating a grenade, as he adds to his burgeoning reputation as the game-changer, thanks to the goalscoring cameo in the 2025 win over Hong Kong that helped Singapore reach the Asian Cup.

This time around, his early goal handed a psychological edge to the Sailors, who had needed only a draw to seal their last-16 spot. For good measure, they added two more goals via Hugo Gomes (72nd) and Matthias Phaeton (90th).

Victory also helped the Sailors seal the top spot in Group F with 13 points from five games, ahead of the dead rubber at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Dec 3 against Hong Kong’s Tai Po, who were thumped 7-1 by Adelaide.

Pathum, meanwhile, will have to win at Adelaide to progress as group runners-up.

Pathum had piled on the pressure against the Sailors, with the luckless tournament joint-top scorer Marin Jurina missing several chances in the first half, including one in added time, when he struck the outside of the post, and having a goal chalked off for offside in the second half.

There were also further injury scares for the Sailors when goalkeeper Victor Aznar pulled up holding the back of his right thigh after a goal kick, and Costa clutched his left shoulder, but the duo soldiered on before the latter eventually went off.

Yet, the visitors doubled their lead when centre-back Gomes headed in Giovanni Haag’s 72nd-minute corner before Phaeton added gloss to the scoreline with his 90th-minute piledriver.

This was the Sailors’ ninth straight win and eighth consecutive clean sheet under coach Mark Jackson.

The Sailors had reached the 2024-25 ACL2 final where they lost 2-1 to United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah FC but failed to make it to the knockout phase in the following season, when Tampines Rovers reached the quarter-finals.

The Stags, however, have had a calamitous continental campaign this season and will be stuck with the wooden spoon after they lost 7-1 to China’s Shanghai Shenhua and had Amirul Haikal sent off in their Group G encounter at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Nov 26.

Japan’s Machida Zelvia, who are already through to the knockout round, lost 2-0 at Cambodia’s Svay Rieng, who need to avoid defeat in Shanghai on Dec 3 to make the ACL2’s last 16 for the first time.