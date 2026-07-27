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SINGAPORE – With a 2-0 win over Timor-Leste on July 27, the Lions went top of the ASEAN Championship’s Group A, but they know that bigger tests await them.

While Singapore coach Gavin Lee joked that it was “so Singaporean” to immediately look at areas of improvement, he agreed that the team “are always looking to do better” and could have scored more in front of 4,665 fans at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

“For the next 24 hours, we should enjoy the win,” added the 35-year-old. “In football, it’s not always high moments, so when you have a good moment, enjoy it.

“We will do our recovery and we go again because we’ve got level-headed senior players that will keep us grounded.

“Our tournament started from the June 23 centralised training camp, and every step of the way we are always looking to get better. There were good and bad moments, and the important thing is we grow as a team.

“Pre-season tournaments are always tough and it’s really hard to arrive in top condition from the first game. What is important is our players are getting minutes and improving.”

Looking ahead to their next match against the defending champions in Hanoi on July 31, he said: “Vietnam will not be an easy task, we know that, but we have a plan and we will try to execute the plan and play them to our very best.”

After defeating the two lowest-ranked teams in the group – they grabbed a late 2-1 win over world No. 175 Cambodia on July 24 – 148th-ranked Singapore have six points from two games, three ahead of world No. 99 Vietnam who have played just once in a 7-0 thumping of Timor-Leste.

Against the 201st-ranked Timorese, Lee made three changes that saw Nur Adam Abdullah, Song Ui-young and Ilhan Fandi start in place of Ryhan Stewart, Hami Syahin and Shawal Anuar, and the new starters contributed to both goals.

The likes of right-back Lionel Tan also put in a better performance for a morale-boosting clean sheet. But, for the bulk of the first half, they were once again unconvincing in attack, this time against opponents they had beaten in all three previous meetings by a combined score of 11-1.

Looking sluggish and devoid of ideas, they failed to test Timor-Leste goalkeeper Dylan Niski in the first 40 minutes. Passes were misplaced, opportunities were squandered and they even copped two yellow cards against one for their opponents.

However, a script similar to their win over Cambodia played out as the in-form Ilhan saw a 30th-minute header off Song’s cross ruled out for offside after a four-minute video assistant referee check, before getting his goal when he headed in left-back Adam’s pin-point cross in the 41st minute.

This is the 23-year-old’s eighth goal in 27 international appearances, and impressively his sixth in 10 games under coach Lee.

Lions forward Ilhan Fandi heading in Singapore's first goal against Timor-Leste. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Timor-Leste, who do not have a home stadium that meets tournament requirements, soon started to feel the effects of travelling to Thailand for their previous game before flying to Singapore.

With the fatigued visitors chasing an equaliser, the game then opened up as Song extended the Lions’ lead by heading in Kyoga Nakamura’s cross from the left in the 56th minute.

Smiling sheepishly, Ilhan said: “I went to coach Gavin (during the VAR check), and again, he told me to stop complaining. But we showed fighting spirit when things didn’t go our way, the home fans pushed us on, and we knew the goal was going to come.

“It’s also nice to see us score from something we worked on in training and put in two headed goals from crosses. I’m very close to Song so it’s very nice to have him score, and hopefully more players will get on the score sheet.

“At the end, it was a good team performance, and there’s much more to be improved and we look forward to the Vietnam game.”

Song Ui-young (left) celebrating his goal with Kyoga Nakamura. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Following the victory, Lee’s men will fly to Hanoi in less than 24 hours for the clash at the My Dinh National Stadium, before concluding their group campaign against 118th-ranked Indonesia at Jalan Besar on Aug 7.

Timor-Leste coach Ze Pedro was happy to see his team put up a better performance. While he praised Singapore for being a “strong team”, he felt individuals will need to step up if the Lions are to score against Vietnam and pull off an upset.

The 47-year-old Portuguese said: “It will be hard for Singapore because Vietnam are playing at home. These are two strong teams, and Singapore have many good individual players who could make a difference.”