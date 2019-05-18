Ikhsan and Irfan on target for overseas clubs

The Fandi brothers are proving their fine vein of form is no fluke, as both scored in midweek for their respective clubs again.

In Norway, Ikhsan Fandi scored his second league goal for second-tier Raufoss IL in a 5-2 home defeat by Sandnes Ulf on Thursday night.

Ikhsan, a substitute in all his previous six appearances, scored via a towering header in the 89th minute. Last Sunday, the 20-year-old scored his first competitive goal with a late bicycle-kick winner in their 3-2 victory at Skeid.

The striker's two goals have come from just 127 minutes of action.

Raufoss are sixth in the 16-team league and occupy the last of the four play-off places, with the top two guaranteed promotion to the top division.

Ikhsan told The Straits Times: "Yes I'm happy to score again, but we are disappointed not to get any points from this game.

"Scoring in back-to-back games shows I can do well at this level. If I can get more than 10 this season, it will be a very good tally."

In Thailand, his older brother Irfan, 21, grabbed his fourth goal in 13 games in all competitions as BG Pathum United beat Chiangmai 3-0 to advance to the last 16 in the League Cup.

The defender scored in the 75th minute and helped the second-tier team to a clean sheet, his seventh this term, in scalping their top-division opponents on Wednesday.

He also scored in the 4-1 extra-time win over Army United in the previous round last month. With 31 points from 12 games, BG Pathum top League 2 and are on course for a swift return to the top tier.