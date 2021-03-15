Iheanacho treble puts gloss on Leicester's 5-0 win

Striker Kelechi Iheanacho tapping in from close range past Aaron Ramsdale to give Leicester the lead against Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium yesterday. Ayoze Perez added a second before Iheanacho scored two more to complete his first Premier League hat-trick. Sheffield United midfielder Ethan Ampadu deflected into his own net in the 80th minute and the Foxes sealed a 5-0 win over the basement club. Leicester remain firmly in the hunt for the Champions League, 15 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City (71 points), while the manager-less Blades look primed for the drop.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE