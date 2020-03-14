Ighalo shows 'high-quality' touch in big win

LINZ (Austria) • Fireworks were ignited outside the closed stadium on Thursday night, marking the beginning of a Europa League last-16 fixture that will not be completed next week because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The disease is causing more and more sport around the world to be suspended, so it is unclear when Manchester United will hope to seal passage to the quarter-finals.

Uefa announced yesterday that all Champions League and Europa League matches next week will be postponed, and a new date will be "communicated in due course".

In the Austrian city of Linz, though, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side did what was needed, turning in a professional performance to cruise to a 5-0 first-leg win over Lask.

"For us it counts (even playing in an empty stadium), because to see the improvement of the team, the players - it's vital enough," the United manager said.

"It makes it easier to get the instructions on the pitch, but of course it's weird and strange."

Victory also takes United to 11 matches unbeaten, equalling their best run under the Norwegian, the previous streak coming at the start of his incumbency.

Solskjaer chose Odion Ighalo to replace the injured Anthony Martial and the Nigerian striker repaid his manager with a fine opener.

This was his fourth goal in eight United appearances and Solskjaer suggested his loan move may be made permanent.

"Odion has done really well - we need those qualities for next season, so let's see," he said.

When Ighalo was signed on loan in January, there was derision in some quarters.

These naysayers had already been silenced by his three goals, but the fourth suggested his arrival may prove a minor masterstroke.

Bruno Fernandes' ball arrived on the edge of the area at pace but, after a mesmerising juggle, Ighalo hammered the ball in off the bar.

"He had three touches and the fourth was the finish," Solskjaer said. "All those touches were high quality, but he had to make them to give himself the space and the strike is on the half-volley, great timing."

Daniel James added a second with a sharp run and finish just before the hour mark.

Juan Mata bagged a third eight minutes from the end and Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira struck in injury time.

Uefa has called for an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the status of European fixtures.

This may be United's last action for a while.

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE