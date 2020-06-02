Ighalo happy to extend United deal

LONDON • Manchester United have extended striker Odion Ighalo's loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of January, the Premier League club announced yesterday.

The 30-year-old made an impressive start to life at United, scoring four times in eight games after joining in the January transfer window before the English top flight was put on hold in March.

His initial loan deal was until May 31 and there had been fears he might have to return to China and end his dream stint with United.

However, the Red Devils have now struck an agreement with the Chinese Super League club.

Ighalo's current deal with Shanghai runs out in December 2022 and he is expected to sign a new contract until the end of 2024, Sky Sports reported.

In the meantime, he will have an important role to play as United gear up for the return of the Premier League on June 17.

They are still fighting for silverware on two fronts, the Europa League and the FA Cup, and they remain in the mix for a top-four place, three points off fourth-placed Chelsea (48) with nine rounds of games remaining.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is counting on Ighalo, saying: "It's been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish what he started and win a trophy with us.

"Shanghai Shenhua have been great towards us, allowing him to play for his dream club."

Former Watford star Ighalo, who has yet to open his account for United in the Premier League - he has netted in the Europa League and FA Cup - also could not hide his delight at prolonging his stay at Old Trafford, tweeting: "Happy new month Fams."

