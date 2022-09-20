I'd die for coach Deschamps: Pavard

PARIS - Amid the cloud of uncertainty surrounding the French national team and the French Football Federation (FFF), Benjamin Pavard has said ahead of Les Bleus' Nations League Group A1 clash against Austria on Thursday that he would die for coach Didier Deschamps on the pitch.

The Bayern Munich defender told French broadcaster TF1: "He is a manager that is very close to his players, who laughs and jokes a lot.

"He came to watch matches a lot when I played at Stuttgart and no one cared about me. I have a very good relationship with the coach, I also owe him a lot - I could die for him on the pitch."

It is a glimmer of positivity in a difficult time for the World Cup holders just two months before Qatar 2022 kicks off.

Last Friday, the French government ordered an audit of the FFF after reports in So Foot and Josimar said that president Noel Le Graet and other officials had allegedly behaved inappropriately towards female staff and there had been sexual abuse cover-ups dating back 40 years.

Deschamps has had to respond to the reports. He told TF1: "There are so many wrong things, lies, absurdities that have been repeated. Obviously, this creates a climate that is not the most calm and serene."

French former World Cup winner Bixente Lizarazu flagged his fears for Les Bleus, comparing the relationship between Le Graet and his coach in 2018, when they won football's biggest prize, to the crisis engulfing French football now.

He told TF1: "The relationship between Le Graet and Deschamps in 2018 was strong, there was a feeling of authority, of a team that was held together. Now there is a lot of wavering, the federation is in crisis with very serious issues."

France captain Hugo Lloris also admitted he is worried about the "negative feelings" around the French camp.

He told French daily L'Equipe: "Things are too scattered around at the minute. I think that the international break will do us some good.

"Even if there isn't any risk involved and a few important absences, it will be good to get together and be close again, especially since we left each other in June with slightly negative feelings."

France were winless in four matches in June, with losses to Denmark and Croatia sandwiched by draws with Croatia and Austria. It leaves them bottom of Group A1.

To compound matters, Les Bleus will be without talisman Paul Pogba for the current international break and potentially the World Cup after he underwent knee surgery and has yet to play a game since returning to Juventus.

L'Equipe said the midfielder could play his first match for Juve just 10 days before the start of the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup, but added Pogba has "special status" within the squad and Deschamps views him as vital to his team's social dynamics, meaning he could be picked for the World Cup regardless of his physical condition.

Deschamps told TF1 that Pogba "will do everything to recover" but he will be called up only if he is "fit and competitive".

Pogba also has personal problems to contend with. His older brother Mathias has been charged and detained over an alleged plot to extort €13 million (S$18.3 million) from him to avoid the distribution of allegedly compromising clips.

His blackmailers alleged that in one of the videos, the 29-year-old asks a marabout (holy man) to cast a spell on France teammate Kylian Mbappe, which Pogba denies. While the Paris Saint-Germain star claims to believe his teammate, how this ends up affecting the France team is unclear.

French newspaper Le Monde reported that after returning from training in Paris in March, Pogba was accosted by two heavily armed men demanding payment for "protection services" over the years.

They claimed he said in his police statement: "I was scared. The two guys pointed their weapons at me. So, having been held up like that, under threat, I told them that I was going to pay."

Les Bleus have a history of disharmony, such as the Karim Benzema-Mathieu Valbuena sex tape extortion affair, and the spectacular mutiny against coach Raymond Domenech at World Cup 2010.