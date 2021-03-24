Ibrahimovic is only human

STOCKHOLM • Zlatan Ibrahimovic has called himself God, compared himself to a lion, and once said that a World Cup without him is not worth watching.

But the 39-year-old striker was reduced to tears as he returned to Sweden's national team after a four-year absence for their World Cup qualifiers and recounted how his son did not want him to leave home to join up with Janne Andersson's squad.

The AC Milan star, who quit international football after Euro 2016, choked up on Monday when he was asked what his boys, Maximilian, 14, and 12-year-old Vincent, thought of his decision to answer his country's call again and return to the world stage.

"Vincent cried when I left him," he told a news conference before shedding a few tears himself in his first meeting with the media since his recall alongside coach Andersson.

Sweden host Georgia in their first 2022 World Cup qualifier tomorrow before visiting Kosovo three days later and rounding off with a friendly against Estonia.

Sweden's all-time top scorer, with 62 goals in 116 games, has been in vintage club form and believes he can perform well at international level again.

He has scored 17 times and provided two assists in 23 appearances for Milan this season. On Sunday, he came the oldest player to score 15 goals in a Serie A season, at 39 years and 169 days, after netting in Milan's 3-2 win at Fiorentina.

He needed only nine minutes to score in his first league appearance since picking up a muscle injury against Roma on Feb 28.

"He is young, very young," Ibrahimovic said, speaking about himself.

"And each day that passes, the younger he gets."

There were other glimpses of the old Ibrahimovic as he said: "If you ask me, I'm the best in the world."

But he was unusually reserved and humble on Monday.

He said he had promised Andersson he would "decide matches" and did not mind no longer being team captain, a role now taken by Alexander Granqvist, who plays for Swedish club Helsingborgs.

In another sign of a "new chapter", Ibrahimovic said he had asked to don the No. 11 on his jersey rather than the No. 10 he used to sport. "I asked nicely if I could have the 11," he said, adding that teammate and Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak had graciously agreed to give up the number.

Ibrahimovic and Andersson have had public arguments in the past but both of them insisted repeatedly those disagreements were now behind them.

Andersson travelled to meet Ibrahimovic in Milan in November last year after the star attacker had said in an interview that he missed playing for Sweden, who reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup and have qualified for this year's European Championship.

"When we parted we had put everything that happened before behind us," Andersson said.

Ibrahimovic has yet to score in his two World Cup appearances, in 2002 and 2006, and vowed to set the record straight.

"That is something I will beat because I can't have a zero," he said.

