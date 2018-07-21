I want to create history: Alisson

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the opportunity to sign "one of the world's best goalkeepers" was too good to turn down, after the club completed the signing of Alisson from Roma for £65 million (S$115.7 million) - a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

Klopp said: "There was a world-class goalkeeper in the market, and the club gave us the opportunity to sign him, it is as simple as that.

"I think it's something we have to do. He has nothing to do with the price, we have nothing to do with the price, it's the market.

"Of course, for a long time it's been clear that Alisson is a top-class goalkeeper, but there was never a real chance to do it. This year there was the chance."

The Brazil international signed a six-year contract with the Merseyside club on Thursday evening, shortly after passing a medical test.

Liverpool are paying an initial £56 million plus £9 million in add-ons. These include bonuses for Champions League qualification and winning the competition, the Premier League or Europa League.

Alisson said on his new club's official website: "I'm really happy, it's a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning.

"In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family.

"Hopefully, I can play a part in the history being created here, win titles and be a part of the project that has been developed here in the past few years so we can see Liverpool rise once again. You can be certain that I'll give my all."

The Brazilian added that Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah - also a former Roma player - had encouraged him to join the Anfield giants.

"Yesterday, he sent me a text message saying, 'Hey, what are you waiting for?'. As the negotiations were at an advanced stage, I replied to him straightaway saying, 'Calm down, I'm on my way!'."

The fee for Alisson dwarfs the £34.7 million that Manchester City paid for Ederson last summer and Juventus' £32.6 million investment in Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

Liverpool's spending in the summer transfer window has now surpassed £170 million, following the acquisitions of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Alisson will replace Loris Karius as No. 1 following his calamitous Champions League final performance against Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old kept 17 clean sheets in 37 Serie A appearances for Roma last season and helped the club reach the Champions League semi-finals, where they were knocked out by Liverpool.

He started all five games for Brazil at the World Cup in Russia, where they bowed out with a quarter-final defeat by Belgium.

Klopp also dismissed suggestions his new No. 1 could be weighed down by the pressure of the fee.

"He's a very calm person," the manager said. "His English is surprisingly good and he is a real personality.

"We got him here because of his existing strengths, which is in all goalkeeper departments the highest level. But of course he still has to adapt and age-wise he can improve.

"We have everything we need for next season, because I don't think we will do anything more (in the market). I'm pretty sure of that."

