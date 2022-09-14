I want humble team who fight: Potter

LONDON - The task looks formidable for new Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

His first match in charge of the Blues will be a Champions League home clash on Wednesday night against RB Salzburg, who have won the Austrian top flight for nine consecutive seasons.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss has zero experience in Europe's elite club competition, in which 2021 winners Chelsea have already lost their opening Group E game to Dinamo Zagreb.

He is expected to turn it all around, fill the huge boots of the sacked Thomas Tuchel, while the pressure on him will be high after the club's £250 million (S$405 million) summer splurge.

But the Briton, 47, is unfazed by the challenges ahead.

"You have to look at the football club here, the tradition, the quality to compete in the Premier League and Champions League, it's a completely different challenge to the one I had," Potter said.

"But I am very, very excited as you can imagine and looking forward to getting going.

"It's very exciting. At the same time, we've been preparing a team, preparing for a game, getting to know the players and people at the training ground.

"We had some intense conversations with the new owners and it was clear they had really exciting ideas about the project and how to take the club forward.

"Life is about going outside your comfort zone, taking responsibility, believing there is more to us...

"I'll promise I'll do my very best every single day. The team I'd like to see is balanced between attack and defence. We want a humble team that fights."

He left Brighton last Thursday to sign a five-year deal at Chelsea after Tuchel was sacked.

He had impressed Blues owner Todd Boehly, winning 13 points in six games for the Seagulls, whom he guided to their highest top-flight finish last season by ending the campaign in ninth.

But before he could continue his good work to achieve a top-four spot to qualify for the Champions League, he is now thrust into the competition itself on short notice.

How quickly he can adapt to the step up in class will be key.

Potter could stick with a three-man defence that brought him success at Brighton, and it is one that Chelsea are familiar with as Tuchel favoured a 3-4-3 formation.

In attack, he could have the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Armando Broja to pick from.

But the Blues will be without injured goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Salzburg have a host of injury issues, leaving Strahinja Pavlovic as their only fit senior centre-back.

The Austrians are competing in the Champions League for the fourth successive season, and they reached the knockout stage for the first time last campaign before losing 8-2 on aggregate to German champions Bayern Munich.

The club have, however, stuck by their head coach Matthias Jaissle, who has led the team to win seven of their eight domestic games. They are three points clear at the top of the league standings.

Salzburg drew 1-1 with Italian champions AC Milan in their first Champions League match last Tuesday and Jaissle has warned his players that Chelsea are "another step up from Milan".

"It will be a Herculean task. If you look at their individual players, they are absolutely world class in every position," he said.

"We have to play at our maximum and be just as bold as we were against Milan. It won't be easy. But we want to at least try."

AFP

CHELSEA V SALZBURG

Singtel TV Ch129 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 2.55am