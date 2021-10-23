I take the blame for 6-1 loss: Mourinho

PARIS • Jose Mourinho admitted that he was to blame after his Roma side were humiliated 6-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday at Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian champions whose fans are famed for carrying giant yellow toothbrushes to games.

"It's my responsibility, I chose to use these players," Mourinho was quoted as saying by Italian media.

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini described the defeat as an "embarrassment" and a "slap in the face".

Bodo/Glimt, playing their 11th European game of the season, stunned the Italian giants, who struggled in temperatures of 2 deg C on an artificial pitch just inside the Arctic Circle.

Erik Botheim scored a hat-trick, with captain Patrick Berg, Ola Solbakken and Amahl Pellegrino piling on the misery for Mourinho, whose side had a consolation goal from Carlos Perez.

It was the first time in 1,008 games as a coach that a Mourinho side had conceded six goals or more. He did rest a number of first-team regulars, perhaps in anticipation of a comfortable night, and was made to pay.

"I did it (the line-up) with good intentions, to give an opportunity to those who work hard and to rotate the squad on a synthetic pitch in cold weather," Mourinho said.

"I never disguised the fact we were a squad with real limitations. We have 13 players who represent one team, the others are on a different level.

"We lost against a team that showed more quality on the night. It's that simple."

The defeat may not have been quite as painful for Mourinho as Real Madrid's humiliating 5-0 loss to Barcelona in 2010. But Roma, who started the Europa Conference League with two wins, are now second in Group C on six points, one behind Bodo/Glimt.

Mourinho would have had one eye on tomorrow's Serie A clash with Napoli, who top the table in Italy with eight wins in eight games.

HUMILIATING LESSON Sometimes you need a slap to learn and we got a slap in the face today, one we fully deserved. We’ve got to make sure that we learn from this embarrassment. LORENZO PELLEGRINI, Roma captain, on their 6-1 defeat by Bodo/Glimt.

"If I had played the first team, someone might get injured, then we'd concede four or five goals against Napoli on Sunday and that decision would've been considered wrong too," he said.

"The team that Bodo put out today had more quality than our second string."

Pellegrini told Sky Sport Italia there were lessons to be learnt against the team who won the Norwegian title for the first time in their 104-year history last season.

"I can only apologise and get back on track stronger than before. We said what we needed to in the locker room and it remains there," he said.

"Sometimes you need a slap to learn and we got a slap in the face today, one we fully deserved. We've got to make sure that we learn from this embarrassment."

Mourinho's former employers Tottenham also lost, going down 1-0 at Vitesse Arnhem in Group G.

Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo changed his starting line-up completely, with the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Cristiano Romero and Hugo Lloris not travelling to the Netherlands.

Their second-string side were eventually undone by Maximilian Wittek's 78th-minute goal.

"It was a tough match against a good team," said Nuno, whose team are third in the group at the halfway stage, three points behind leaders Rennes (seven).

"The Europa Conference League is like this, there are always tough moments."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS