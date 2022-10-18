I never asked to leave PSG: Mbappe

PARIS - Kylian Mbappe insisted on Sunday he has "never asked to leave" Paris Saint-Germain, despite widespread reports recently that he would seek a move away from the Qatar-owned club as soon as possible.

The 23-year-old France superstar was speaking after PSG's 1-0 win over Marseille, in which he set up Neymar for the only goal as his side moved three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

"I am very happy. I have never asked to leave in January," he said, while insisting that he was not "implicated directly or indirectly" in the rumours about his future.

The story emerged last Tuesday, hours before he scored in PSG's 1-1 Champions League draw with Benfica.

"I didn't understand why the story came out on the day of a game. I was as shocked as everyone," Mbappe claimed.

"People can think I was involved but I wasn't at all."

Several sources assure that the noise about Mbappe wanting to leave PSG - despite signing a new three-year contract only in May after lengthy negotiations - came from the player's entourage.

Mbappe has openly admitted that he has not enjoyed his position in the PSG attack this season, saying he plays with "more freedom" when on international duty.

But he insisted that there was no truth in the reports that he wanted to leave Paris, saying: "It is completely false. I am very happy."

Neymar's goal against Marseille came in first-half stoppage time at the Parc des Princes. The game also featured a second-half red card for Marseille defender Samuel Gigot.

PSG are three points clear of surprise package Lorient, who drew 0-0 on Saturday with Reims.

Lens are five points behind the leaders in third, with Marseille another point adrift in fourth.

Mbappe lined up for the Parisian side alongside Neymar and the returning Lionel Messi in attack.

"He created lots of chances. He was in his favourite position most of the time. He just lacked a bit of luck and came up against a good goalkeeper," coach Christophe Galtier told broadcaster Amazon Prime.

"Obviously I have understood Kylian and that he wants to be in his favourite position," said Galtier, who switched from a back three to a back four against Marseille.

"That is also why we tried to play with a different system, but believe me when I say everything is fine in the dressing room. I have players with big characters but they are great professionals."

