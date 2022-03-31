'I hope to win World Cup'

PORTO • It was far from straightforward but Portugal qualified for a sixth straight World Cup Finals on Tuesday.

After being pushed into the play-offs by Serbia, they earned a hard-fought win over Turkey last week and despite having almost 70 per cent possession, it was a similar slog against North Macedonia at the Estadio do Dragao, with just three shots on target.

But Bruno Fernandes' clinical double - he had previously netted only in friendlies and qualifiers against Luxembourg - was enough to dispatch the Balkan side 2-0.

The Manchester United midfielder opened the scoring on 32 minutes after intercepting a pass by his best friend, North Macedonia captain Stefan Ristovski - they had played together at Sporting Lisbon - and working a one-two with Cristiano Ronaldo before firing home.

He then sealed the win in the 65th minute, after a volley from Diogo Jota's cross. After the match, the home fans remained in the stands for more than 15 minutes, singing and celebrating as the players completed a victory lap holding a huge Portugal flag.

The Selecao have not missed a major international competition since the 1998 World Cup and Fernandes was delighted to ensure that streak did not end on Tuesday.

"I don't care about individual accomplishments but this display will be one to remember because it helped my country to reach a World Cup," he said.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos is now dreaming of making it a third-time lucky at Qatar 2022, after winning Euro 2016 - their first major football trophy - and the 2019 Uefa Nations League.

"I have already won two competitions and I hope I can win the third one in Qatar," he said.

"We have a dream of bringing enormous joy to Portugal.

"There was a spirit of mutual help and great support from the public. It was a deserved and fair win and qualification. I don't remember any great goalscoring situations for their team."

Poland also denied Sweden, quarter-finalists at Russia 2018, a place in Qatar after a 2-0 win in Chorzow. A second-half spot kick by skipper Robert Lewandowski set the hosts on their way before Piotr Zielinski wrapped up the victory.

Unlike Sweden, who had to get past the Czech Republic last week, the Poles entered the game fresh after Russia, their scheduled play-off opponents, were booted out following the invasion of Ukraine.

Lewandowski, the two-time Best Fifa Men's Player of the Year said his 75th international goal was a career highlight.

"It was really tough. I mean, this pressure!" he added. "Even though I have taken many penalties in my career, this one was difficult.

"I knew this moment would have so much significance. We suffered, but now we can celebrate. I am proud and happy."

At 40, Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who came off the bench but could not influence the result, will likely not appear at another World Cup. But afterwards, he said he would not be retiring from international duty just yet.

One more European place will be settled by June when Ukraine and Scotland clash. The winners of that play-off will take on Wales for the chance to go to Qatar.

The draw for the group stage of the Nov 21-Dec 18 World Cup will be made in Doha tomorrow.

