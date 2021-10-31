'I don't know how he did it'

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not know how Aaron Ramsdale's superb save happened, but "incredible" was the keyword as the 23-year-old's goalkeeping masterclass helped the Gunners to a 2-0 Premier League victory at Leicester yesterday.

Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe gave the visitors a comfortable first-half lead by the 18th minute, but only Ramsdale's heroics denied the Foxes a sniff of a comeback at the King Power Stadium.

His leap to keep James Maddison's free kick out just before half-time was a contender for save of the season, as he clawed the ball away in spectacular fashion to prevent it flying into the top corner.

"I have just seen a picture, not the video. When I saw the ball leaving Maddison's foot I said 'goal'. I don't know how it happened, it was incredible. The timing of it as well, it was crucial," said Arteta.

"We invest money in talent and people that we believe can be great for the future of the club. Aaron has had some really encouraging performances. Today he had some incredible saves.

"He's settled in a group that is very welcoming, with a lot of young energy and very humble senior players that accommodate you straight away."

His side had to hang on after the break. He said: "We had to suffer. There were moments we didn't manage well enough but in the last 20 minutes we got control back."

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games with the win, recovering from their worst start to a league campaign in 67 years, when they found themselves bottom of the standings after three games.

Right from the kick-off, the Gunners never looked back after a stunning start. They had scored only once away from home in the league but grabbed an early lead through centre-back Gabriel.

The Brazilian scored his first goal of the season in the fifth minute when he met Bukayo Saka's corner with a glancing header into the far corner. Smith Rowe doubled the lead with his fourth of the season, tucking away a loose ball in the area.

Leicester had scored at least twice in each of the past five matches in all competitions but Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal from Sheffield United earlier this year, was in inspired form.

85.7% Save percentage of Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale (24 for 28), second only to Chelsea's Edouard Mendy, among goalkeepers who faced more than two shots on target this season.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS Leicester 0 Arsenal 2

Liverpool 2 Brighton 2

Man City 0 Palace 2

Newcastle 0 Chelsea 3

Watford 0 Southampton 1

Burnley 3 Brentford 1

Tottenham v Man United Late kick-off

TODAY Norwich v Leeds Ch102 & Ch227, 10pm

Aston Villa v West Ham Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am

TOMORROW Wolves v Everton Ch102 & Ch227, Tuesday, 4am

All on Singtel TV & StarHub

He tipped Kelechi Iheanacho's long-range effort wide before his remarkable save from Maddison, and continued to keep Leicester at bay in the second half as he denied substitutes Ademola Lookman and Harvey Barnes.

"Maddison is a top free-kick taker and I've come up against him a couple of times," Ramsdale said.

"It was just one of those days that I was saving everything that was thrown at me. We should have had a few more clean sheets this season but I'm happy with this one."

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, slammed his team for their poor start and for conceding "two really soft goals".

He said: "It was an awful start to the game. We were so passive and we made it far too easy. We can defend both goals better.

"Second half we were better. The 'keeper made great saves but you rue the start - that's what cost you."

