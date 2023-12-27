I don’t care left or right-sided, I just need another centre-back, says Ange Postecoglou

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has once again urged the club to get him a new centre-back in January following news of Cristian Romero’s latest injury.

The Argentinian defender suffered a hamstring injury in their previous game, a 2-1 win over Everton, and Postecoglou has confirmed that the 25-year-old will miss at least a month’s action.

With Micky van de Ven also out but soon to return, the Spurs boss is missing his first-choice centre-back pairing and the club have been linked to Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

Speaking ahead of his side’s English Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Dec 28, he said: “I don’t put as much stock into the left-sided or right-sided centre-back scenario, we just need another player in that position who can provide some more depth for us and the ability to change it up.

“It won’t matter if it is left-sided or right-sided, it is more the profile and characteristics. We didn’t go looking for a left-sided centre-back at the start of the year, it just happened that Micky was the perfect centre-back.

“Even if we had another left-sided one, I still would have signed him. It is about looking at the right profile, the right characteristics and seeing what is available, then going from there.”

Postecoglou will be hoping that this latest setback will not affect his side’s momentum, especially when Brighton are not in good form.

In their respective matches played before Christmas, Spurs were winners over Everton, while the Seagulls were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace.

Postecoglou will be glad that his side picked up victories in their last three league games, and that his men have put behind about their dreadful November in which they lost to Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

Besides Romero and van de Ven, he will also be missing Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison and Alfie Whiteman.

Yves Bissouma, meanwhile, will serve the second of a four-match suspension.

Spurs are seeking to do what no other previous Tottenham team have done before, which is to win three matches in a row against Brighton.

In their previous two games, they won 1-0 away in October 2022, before winning 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier in April.

The odds are looking good for Spurs, as they have scored in six of their last eight encounters with Brighton in all competitions, so goals should be expected between two attack-minded sides.

For Brighton, the point against Palace at Selhurst Park was not enough as they are now winless in three games in the Premier League.

Manager Roberto de Zerbi, while highly rated by the club and fans alike, have now only won two league games from his team’s last 12 league matches, so the pressure is starting to build on the Italian.

Like Postecoglou, he also has injury concerns to deal with.

Solly March, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso, Joel Veltman, Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster are all out, while star winger Kaoru Mitoma could be out for the long term. REUTERS