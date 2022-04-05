I create 'stupid' tactics

LONDON • Tinkering has often been a charge levelled at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in the club's biggest Champions League games.

Last season, City reached the European Cup final for the first time but their defeat by Chelsea was blamed on the Catalan's decision not to name a defensive midfielder in his starting XI.

Previous knockout-round exits by Monaco, Liverpool, Tottenham and Lyon have also been punctuated by tactical mistakes.

City can ill-afford similar blunders against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad today. Diego Simeone is renowned for being tactically astute, so any unexpected tweaks by Guardiola may be punished by his Atletico counterpart.

But Guardiola yesterday insisted that he would not have it any other way, even as he sarcastically claimed he "overthinks" and comes up with "stupid tactics" in the Champions League.

City have yet to win the biggest prize in European club football despite spending over £1 billion (S$1.78 billion) on transfers since the 2008 Abu Dhabi takeover.

Guardiola, a two-time winner of the competition as Barcelona coach, has also not won the trophy in 11 years, but he defended his record yesterday.

"In the Champions League, I always overthink - new tactics, tomorrow, you will see a new one. I overthink a lot, that's why I have very good results in the Champions League," he said.

"It would be boring if I always played the same way. If people think I play the same against Atletico and Liverpool, I don't like (that).

"The movements are different, the players are all different with different personalities. That's why I overthink and create stupid tactics. Tonight, I take inspiration and I'm going to (come up with) incredible tactics tomorrow."

City are up against an Atletico side that knocked out Manchester United in the previous round.

In the 10 years Simeone has been at Atletico, losing two Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016, the club have developed a reputation for being defensively sound.

However, Guardiola said there was a "misconception" about how the Argentinian sets up his teams, explaining they are not as defensive as they seem.

"It's more offensive than people believe, Diego doesn't want to take a risk in the build-up but they have quality in the final third," he said.

"When the ball is in our half, how competitive they are, depends on the position and movement - they know exactly how to play. In the moments of the game, these situations, they are really good."

Reigning La Liga champions Atletico also have a more nefarious reputation of being a master of the "dark arts", including tactical fouling and gamesmanship.

In the past, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has complained about how Simeone's side play on the edge but Guardiola has no issues if the visitors test the limits of fair play.

"We have to do the same, defend our position. It's part of the game. Southampton in the (FA) Cup when we conceded, we played terrible. I'm not going to judge what they do, I will analyse what to do to get a good result to go to Madrid next week," he noted.

"What is playing ugly? My team won in Old Trafford 1-0 and Bernardo Silva spends five minutes in the corner, that is not ugly.

"It's defending the position. I'm here to talk about what we try to do, I never judge the opponents. What they do, we do what we have to do to win."

Both sides will be missing their key defender today because of injury. Ruben Dias is the only absentee for City, while Jose Gimenez was yesterday omitted from Atletico's travelling list, as was Yannick Carrasco, who will serve the final match of his three-game ban.

REUTERS

MAN CITY V ATLETICO

Singtel TV Ch129 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 2.55am