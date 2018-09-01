I am still one of the greatest managers in the world: Jose

LONDON • Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he has lost none of his mojo, just days after he called for more respect following his team's defeat by Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference ahead of tomorrow's Premier League trip to Burnley, the Portuguese said: "I am the manager of one of the greatest clubs in the world but I am also one of the greatest managers in the world."

The 55-year-old added that finishing runners-up in the league last season was one of his "greatest achievements".

"I had great success last season and that's probably what you (the media) don't want to admit," he insisted.

"And two seasons ago we had a fantastic season because we won the Europa League. We are the last team in England to win a European competition.

"I'm the only manager to win eight titles in Italy, Spain and England - not small titles - and my second place last season was one of my greatest achievements."

Regardless of his self-confidence, defiance, or arrogance, United were rocked by their worst start to a Premier League season for 26 years and they head to Burnley with Mourinho's future as manager firmly in the spotlight.

The second-half collapse in their 3-0 loss to Tottenham on Monday - the worst home defeat of Mourinho's career - was a huge blow, coming hot on the heels of their 3-2 setback at Brighton.

Another loss at Turf Moor tomorrow would surely raise serious concerns about the direction the club are heading under the former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager.

Mourinho insists he retains the support of United's fans but reports have claimed his squad believe he will be sacked if they lose at Burnley, and it will be fascinating to see if they put up a fight to keep a manager well-known for his negative tactics and moody demeanour.

Burnley, though, have yet to find anything near the form they showed last season, when they finished a surprising seventh in the league and earned an unlikely qualification for the Europa League.

They are without a win from their opening three games and, after a home defeat by Watford, they lost at Fulham on Sunday.

Sean Dyche's side have had to play six qualifying matches in the Europa League the last two months and that has been a strain on a relatively small squad.

On Thursday, they bowed out of the tournament - drawing 1-1 with Greek side Olympiakos and losing 4-2 on aggregate.

United will be without central defender Phil Jones while Icelandic winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson is doubtful for Burnley with a hamstring injury.

