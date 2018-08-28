Hwang shines for Korea with treble

JAKARTA • If you did not know who South Korea striker Hwang Ui-jo was before, remember his name now.

Before the start of the football tournament at the Asian Games, all the talk had been centred on Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min and that stopping him would be the key to dethroning the defending champions.

But all that intense scrutiny, with opponents devising tactics to man-mark skipper Son has not only enabled Hwang to fly under the radar, but also freed up space for him to punish defences in Indonesia.

And Hwang, who with Son were two of three overage players in the squad, was again at his clinical best yesterday. The tournament's top scorer recorded his second hat-trick of the Games to take his tally to eight goals, leading the Taeguk Warriors into the semi-finals after beating highly-rated Uzbekistan 4-3 in an extra-time cliffhanger.

South Korea need to retain the gold medal for Son and Co to gain exemption from military service.

Gamba Osaka forward Hwang, however, played down assertions that his "one-man show" made all the difference against the Uzbeks, telling Yonhap news agency: "I'm satisfied that we collected this win as a team. When we entered extra time, I told Son that we should end this match without going to the penalties. I'm happy that we did it."

Uzbekistan came into the game having won all their previous matches and conceding none, but their backline had yet to be truly tested and so it proved as Hwang - who turns 26 today - drew first blood after just five minutes following a jinking run from Son.

Although Jaloliddin Masharipov pounced on a hesitant South Korean rearguard to equalise with a sharp finish after 17 minutes, Hwang's long-range dipping strike ensured they went into the break 2-1 up. However, their hopes of advancing to the final four almost evaporated in the space of two calamitous second-half minutes.

Ikromjon Alibaev fired Uzbekistan level in the 53rd minute after finding himself unmarked at the back post.

Moments later, the midfielder tried his luck from distance and got a huge slice of luck as the ball took a wicked deflection off Hwang Hyun-soo and trickled into the net.

Ui-jo, however, was not to be denied and he restored parity in the 75th minute, latching on to Son's through ball to complete his treble with aplomb after 75 minutes.

Uzbekistan suffered a blow after Alibaev, who had been booked earlier, was sent off for a shove early in the first period of extra time.

Both teams looked out on their feet after going toe-to-toe in the sapping humidity but, as the dreaded penalty shoot-out loomed, substitute Hwang Hee-chan triggered ecstatic scenes from the bench as he stepped up to blast home from the spot after a foul on the irrepressible Ui-jo.

Son and Ui-jo revealed afterwards that either one of them had been in line to take the penalty, but they relented at the insistence of Salzburg striker Hee-chan.

"He said he wanted it and was confident," Son told reporters. "I told him to take the kick. I didn't see where he put the penalty, but I'm proud of him."

South Korea will face Vietnam, who beat Syria 1-0 in extra time yesterday, in the semi-finals tomorrow while Japan have a semi-final date against the United Arab Emirates.

The Samurai Blue edged past Saudi Arabia 2-1 yesterday and the UAE prevailed 5-3 on penalties against North Korea, after the match finished 1-1 following extra time.

