Hungry for new heights

LONDON • Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his current squad of players is among the hungriest of his managerial career, following 21 successive wins in all competitions going into today's Premier League home derby with Manchester United.

The Spaniard spent trophy-laden seasons with Barcelona and Bayern Munich before joining City ahead of the 2016-17 season and has since guided them to two league titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup.

Leaders City are on course to add to their collection of silverware under Guardiola with a 14-point advantage over nearest rivals United (51) in the league.

An unprecedented quadruple is within City's reach - they had previously achieved a domestic treble - and a win today will all but ensure one trophy is secured.

Asked how this squad compares to his previous teams, Guardiola, whose side are also unbeaten in 28 games and will set a club record if they avoid defeat, said: "I had incredibly hungry teams in my career, lucky to be together in Barcelona and Bayern. To do what we've done in these four years, still winning... These guys have something special.

"It comes from themselves. It comes from inside, trying to win, to collaborate with mates, to do the best we can...

"The smell when we win is so beautiful. But when we lose, the perspective will be calm."

The only teams from the top five European leagues ever to record longer winning streaks than City's 21 victories in all competitions are Bayern Munich (23) and Real Madrid (22).

Guardiola added that City, who have won 15 straight league games and are on course to equal or even beat their record of 18 shared with Liverpool, cannot lose their focus with 11 top-flight matches left.

"Sport is reality and the reality is tomorrow training and then the game. In the summer, sit down with the club, take the best decisions for all of us," he said. "So far we are magnificent but in March, no titles are won."

The 50-year-old also warned that United will be "difficult" opponents despite a huge gulf in form between the two sides.

21

Consecutive wins in all competitions by Man City, scoring 55 goals and conceding eight. 21 Unbeaten Premier League away games by Man United (W13, D8), six short of the top-flight record set by Arsenal between 2003 and 2004. 27 Goal-less league draws by Man United since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, more than any other club in that period. 151 Manchester derbies - United won 58 and City 45, with 48 draws.

The Red Devils, who have won just one of their past five league matches, are struggling to score. But Guardiola said he was wary of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, who are unbeaten away from home in the league for more than a year.

"I know how difficult United are," he said.

"Every year they get better. They (have gone) more than one year not losing away and they have good results at the Etihad.

"We spoke in training about what we have to do to beat them."

When City were held to a 0-0 draw at United in December, they were a point behind their rivals in ninth place and the death knell was ringing for their title hopes.

But, aided by some clever tactical tweaks from Guardiola, including the use of full-backs Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker as auxiliary attackers, they have been perfect since then and have not trailed in a league fixture for 19 games.

Defender Nathan Ake is available for selection after missing 10 weeks of action due to injury.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer brushed off suggestions his team's form had dipped and backed them to regain their spark in today's clash.

United were held to a 0-0 draw by Real Sociedad in their Europa League last-32 second-leg clash last month before drawing blanks in league draws with Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

"We've had a week without scoring... it's not like we had six weeks with no form," the Norwegian said.

"It's also the opposition. I'm not buying into the narrative that we've had a dip in form. Three nil-nils isn't really us... We've not been clinical enough but they've been tight games and it's a chance to put that right."

Dean Henderson will be in goal again with first-choice David de Gea back in Spain following the birth of his child.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MAN CITY V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am