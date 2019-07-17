'Hungry' Delph eyes silverware with Everton

LONDON • England international midfielder Fabian Delph is aiming to help Everton win silverware after joining the club on a three-year deal from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 29-year-old, who has made 20 appearances for England, became surplus to requirements at City after they recently signed Spanish midfielder Rodri in a club-record €70 million (S$106.7 million) deal from Atletico Madrid.

Delph had one year left on his City contract and played 22 times in City's title-winning 2017-18 season. He featured in only 20 matches in all competitions last season as City won a domestic treble.

No financial details were disclosed, but media reports said the fee was worth up to £10 million (S$16.9 million).

"The club that I've been at has had success, especially in the last two seasons and, over the last four years, we managed to win trophies," he told the Everton website, adding that he saw his opportunities limited at City.

"I wanted to be playing more regularly and the opportunity to come and play for Everton was too good of an opportunity to turn down.

"I'm hungry. I don't like losing. I see myself as a winner. I'm at an age now where I am probably one of the most experienced players, so hopefully, I can try to help my teammates here do better. Ultimately, the goal is to win something."

He is Everton's third signing of the summer following midfielder Andre Gomes and former Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

The club website also quoted Delph as saying: "Every time I have played against Everton, whether it was home or away, straight away the first thing that comes to mind when you see the fans is passion.

"You are always going to hear Evertonians and I'm excited to play at home and hear them when I am playing."

Manager Marco Silva said Delph would bring quality and experience to a side that finished eighth in the Premier League last season.

"When I look to bring a new player into our squad, the first thing I look for above all the other things is quality and Fabian is a player with high quality," he said.

"But what they can bring to our dressing room is also important."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN