Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

(From left) Singapore national football team forward Ilhan Fandi, head coach Gavin Lee and FAS deputy president Desmond Ong taking part in an interview at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay on Aug 11.

SINGAPORE – The feel-good factor is palpable both within the Lions camp and among their supporters but the Singapore national football side are not getting carried away with a semi-final appearance in the ASEAN Championship.

Instead, head coach Gavin Lee said that his buoyant players are “humble and hungry” ahead of the two-legged tie against Thailand.

Singapore, who finished second in Group A, will take on seven-time champions Thailand, who topped Group B. The first leg will be held at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 15 while the second leg will be held in Bangkok three days later.

On Aug 7, in front of 5,113 supporters at a sold-out Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore showed resilience to secure a comeback 1-1 draw with Indonesia to round out an unbeaten group phase which included a 0-0 draw with defending champions Vietnam and 2-1 and 2-0 victories against Cambodia and Timor-Leste respectively.

While the huge support, both online and also in the stands – where iconic songs such as Home and chants like “Satu Nada” induced goosebumps – has been palpable, Lee maintains that the team are keeping their feet firmly grounded.

“Well, to be fair, we have never been in a state of euphoria for too long,” said Lee in an interview with The Straits Times and Money FM 89.3’s Sports Minutes alongside Football Association of Singapore (FAS) deputy president Desmond Ong and talismanic forward Ilhan Fandi at the team’s base in ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay on Aug 11.

“So I think the boys have gone through a lot of difficult periods, and for them to be able to overcome it step by step, window by window, and arrive (at a) different situation now, it’s nice.

“But I think that the boys also recognise the mindset of being humble and hungry. We are humble enough to understand that we haven’t really achieved anything yet. We have made progress, and we are hungry for more because we enjoy what we are experiencing now after the games.

“So, for us to grow that, then we cannot take anything for granted, and we just got to continue to work hard every single day.”

Lee was among those feted during the National Day Parade on Aug 9, when he appeared during Iman Fandi’s performance of her song Giants at the National Stadium, alongside some Singapore sports figures. Noting the “special” moment, he added: “I’m just standing in front representing the entire squad, really. So it’s not just about me, but I’m just the chosen one in that sense.

“So hopefully, everyone on the team felt recognised and felt that football is getting some recognition now, and long may that continue.”

Lee, who was seen in a conversation with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, said: “He watched our game against Indonesia and gave us quite a few compliments, and wished us best of luck for the Thailand game.”

While they have won the ASEAN Championship four times, world No. 148 Singapore had been in the doldrums since their last triumph in 2012 and are currently ranked sixth among the South-east Asian teams.

But 35-year-old Lee and his predecessor Tsutomu Ogura had over the past two years restored a strong team spirit and a positive mentality that have seen the Lions overcome disadvantageous situations and discomfort to qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.

Since the start of the Asian Cup qualifiers in 2025, they have been beaten just twice in 15 games – losing 3-2 to Thailand and 2-1 to China. A 2-1 friendly defeat by Malaysia was later overturned, with the Lions awarded a 3-0 win instead after the Malaysians were found to have fielded ineligible players.

More than the results, the team’s display of unity, grit and resilience has been a welcomed sight.

For FAS deputy chairman Ong, such universal values are what the fans treasure.

Ong said: “A lot of what the team now does is relatable. They see Nur Adam (Abdullah) on the ground trying to head the ball, they see Ilhan limping away and still scoring. These are values that we as Singapore, as a nation, we treasure – resilience, (a) never-give-up (mentality).

“We are the mouse that roars, right? So long may that continue. And I’m glad that the fans can see that now, that this team is willing to give their all for the shirt.”

But Lee, who was appointed on an 18-month contract in November 2025, believes there is more to come from his team, adding that past pains have helped his charges.

He said: “(There are) a lot of things that we think can be better, and actually that’s exciting because I think this group has only scratched the surface of what’s possible, and I think they recognise it themselves.

“But how we get there is through having more repetitions against the likes of Vietnam, Indonesia and China... because in those games it’s where you’re forced to adapt to the levels that we want to get closer to, and so without those kinds of experiences, growth will be quite difficult, and that’s why the next competition (FIFA ASEAN Cup) will also help us to level up... and then that’s how we want to grow towards the Asian Cup.”

The Lions have been drawn with Australia and Iraq, and Tajikistan in Group D of the Asian Cup, to be held in Saudi Arabia from Jan 7-Feb 5, 2027.

But first, Thailand await and just like they did against Indonesia, the team are ready to rise to the challenge, said Ilhan.

“We love challenges, we love playing against tough opponents,” said Ilhan, who has scored thrice during the tournament, when asked about facing Thailand.

“Yes, Thailand is a big team, but if we take on Thailand as a team, I think we can do it. In life, when you have challenges and you have support from friends and families, that’s how you overcome things like that.

“So I can’t wait to play against Thailand with my family, which is the Singapore national team, and I hope we have a good result.”