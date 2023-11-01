Hungary to host Israel Euro 2024 qualifying matches v Switzerland, Romania

Soccer Football - Euro 2028 & Euro 2032 Hosts Announcement - Nyon, Switzerland - October 10, 2023 The UEFA logo is pictured at the headquarters ahead of the announcement REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
Two of Israel's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games will be played in Hungary, European soccer's governing body UEFA announced on Tuesday.

UEFA postponed all matches scheduled in the country earlierthis month due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Pancho Arena in Felcsut will host Israel's Group I qualifying game against Switzerland on Nov. 15 and their Nov. 18 match against Romania. The matches will be played with spectators, UEFA said.

Israel, who have 11 points from six matches and sit third in the group, are also playing away at Kosovo on Nov. 12. REUTERS

