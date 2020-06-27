Humble City look to bridge the gap

LONDON • Pep Guardiola admitted that Manchester City failed to match Liverpool's hunger to win the Premier League title after his side's two-year reign as champions came to an end on Thursday.

The Spaniard's side handed Liverpool their first English title for 30 years after losing 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

With that defeat, City would have only 84 points even if they won their remaining seven matches, while the Reds have reached 86 points.

The City boss conceded that his players struggled to emulate the desire and drive shown by Jurgen Klopp's team.

"Maybe we didn't arrive with the same passion; Liverpool played every single game like it was the last chance they have," Guardiola said.

"And maybe we didn't get that moment, especially the key moments in the first part of the season.

"That is the reality, that we are so far behind. Liverpool were fantastic in consistency throughout the whole season. We dropped points at the beginning of the season and Liverpool didn't drop points."

Liverpool's title triumph comes with a record seven games still to play and the Reds could go on to smash a whole series of records set by Guardiola's City two years ago.

Urging City to maintain their focus better in future, Guardiola is well aware of the task his side face to regain the title next term.

"We'll have to recover for next season, to be more consistent, and recover the points we missed this season," he said. "That's the reality. Two years ago we were 25 points ahead of Liverpool, and now they are this distance ahead."

He is confident of a City response next season, but is concentrating on finishing this term on a high in the FA Cup and Champions League.

The FA Cup holders travel to Newcastle tomorrow for their quarter-final clash and hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Needing a win to keep their extremely slim chances of retaining the Premier League title alive on Thursday, 10-man City lost to Chelsea despite a superb free-kick goal by Kevin de Bruyne.

Christian Pulisic had given Chelsea the lead and they secured the win through a Willian penalty after Fernandinho was sent off for handling the ball on the goal-line.

"It is not easy to attack Chelsea with their physicality in their team. Unfortunately we conceded mistakes and at this level against this quality it is difficult. We played until the end with a huge personality," Guardiola said.

The Spanish coach added that he was proud of his side, who will host newly-crowned champions Liverpool in their next league game next Thursday.

It remains to be seen if City will give the Reds a guard of honour - lining up to congratulate the winners - at the Etihad as such a ceremony is not compulsory.

"We can now say the last 10 competitions we played, we won eight titles," Guardiola said of his team.

"But you cannot win all the time. We have to take a little bit of perspective, be humble."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS